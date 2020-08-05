REGIONAL WATERS may be high and turbid over the next few days as the area processes the incredible amount of rainfall received this week.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources released an advisory shortly before Tuesday’s tropical storm, underscoring flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service and warning about hazardous river navigation due to the high water levels and debris floating on the surface or just below the waterline.
“Disregarding safety messages and attempting to boat on rising or flooded waters not only puts the boaters at risk, but also our CPOs (Conservation Police Officers) and other first responders called to rescue them,” said Major Scott Naff. Naff urged boaters to heed safety warnings and check water and boat ramp conditions before attempting to launch.
Speaking of unsafe boating, I have twice seen a boat on a Lower Potomac River tributary engaging in the illegal practice of letting someone ride on the front of the boat with his or her legs extended over the bow. The bow rider has even stood and raised arms as the boat accelerated and popped into a full plane.
Bow riders are easily bounced from moving boats. Serious injury or death is possible. The risk of getting struck by the boat or propeller is high.
The VDWR boating regulations pages state, “It is unlawful to allow any person to ride or sit on the bow, gunwales, transom, or on the decking over the bow of the vessel while under power unless such motorboat is provided with adequate guards or railing to prevent passengers from falls overboard. Passengers or other persons aboard a watercraft may occupy these areas of the vessel to moor or anchor the watercraft, to cast off, or for any other necessary purpose.”
Please, do not engage in or tolerate this kind of stuff.
Wildlife for 21ST Century
Prior to presidential elections, the American Wildlife Conservation Partners, a collection of nearly 50 conservation and outdoor industry associations, outlines recommendations for the next White House administration and the next two congresses.
The partners recently released “Wildlife for the 21st Century: Volume VI.” It contains 10 broad recommendations related to federal agency stewardship of fish, wildlife and habitats, and access to federal lands and waters for outdoor and wildlife-associated recreation.
The recommendations were prefaced by a statistic noting the “Outdoor Recreation Economy” was estimated at 2.2 percent of The United States’ Gross Domestic Product in 2017, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Not surprisingly, the first recommendation relates to conservation funding. The Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law Tuesday by President Donald Trump, partly addresses the challenge. It provides $9.5 billion over five years to pay down National Park Service and other agencies’ maintenance backlogs and provides permanent funding at $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
You can read the full recommendations and their key priorities and suggested action steps at americanwildlifeconservation.org.
Virginia DWR Director Ryan Brown said such documents inform agency policies and that DWR representatives often participate in crafting these papers.
“The wildlife management community is highly connected nationally, through organizations such as the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (which is part of the AWCP), regional associations and otherwise,” Brown said. “I think the public would likely be surprised at how collaborative wildlife agencies are nationally in comparison to other fields, and how many issues are common among the states.”
Brown says he participates in nearly weekly calls among state directors addressing common issues across the country. Dedicated funding, incentivizing or otherwise increasing hunter access by private landowners, protection of threatened and endangered species, forest management, and chronic wasting disease are all key concerns of ours, Brown said, noting, “All of these factor into strategic planning for wildlife efforts here in Virginia.”
