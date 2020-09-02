KEN PERROTTE: Several managed hunts called off

Several planned quota and managed hunts coordinated by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for this fall are cancelled, some due to ongoing concerns with coronavirus and others due to issues with partner organizations or other matters.
The list includes the Radford Army Ammunition Plant deer hunt, the Land’s End Wildlife Management Area hunt for dove, deer, and spring turkeys, and the Hog Island WMA youth waterfowl hunt scheduled Oct. 24.
Additionally, all field trials on WMAs through Dec. 31, 2020 are cancelled. The mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease sampling planned for Nov. 14 in Culpeper, Madison, and Shenandoah is also cancelled.
Virginia’s WMAs remain open to the public and active hunting on these areas begin this week and, in many locales, lasts until next year.
Although not a DWR-managed program, Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County recently posted on its hunting information website (faph.isportsman.net) that it plans to reopen hunting before the end of September, with permit sales beginning soon. Check the website often for updates.
DWR Financial Review
The state of DWR finances was reviewed during a spring 2020 board meeting and the trend in hunting license sales continues to cause concern. Sales were down by about $1.2 million compared to 2016. The number of licenses sold fell by 62,000 since last year. Fishing license revenues, on the other hand, increased by almost $.5 million, with actual license sales up about 35,000 since last year.
The proposed agency budget for fiscal year 2021, which was adopted, totals $67,075,854. Stated priority areas include: environmental education and outreach; an internship program; diversity/inclusion training and initiatives; a conservation police officer career track program; the Conservation Police Officer Academy; law enforcement leadership and legal support; fielding of equipment to support expanding operations and maintenance needs on agency properties; mitigation efforts for Hog Island living shoreline installation, mussel research and restoration efforts; expanded technology to support more telework and virtual meetings; and wildlife and fisheries research.
One number in the overall budget overview stood out and that was that 14 percent of the total budget is going to “Planning & Finance,” with $5.35 million of that going toward non-personnel program expenses. This division’s non-personnel budget consists largely of central costs that support the overall DWR, including Information Technology support, insurance and many centralized services such as building rentals, custodial, printing and security.
DWR Audit Report
An audit of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ last fiscal year showed that the department “properly stated, in all material respects, transactions recorded and reported in the Commonwealth’s accounting and financial reporting system, the Commonwealth’s retirement benefits system, and the Commonwealth’s procurement system.”
The findings were reported at the August meeting of the DWR Board. Conducted by the state’s auditor of public accounts, the audit found minor issues pertaining to, among other things, small purchase charge cards and the employment eligibility process. The report further noted that the agency “has taken adequate corrective action” with respect to any findings.
Dove Season Opens
The fall hunting season begins this week with the opening of squirrel, dove and resident geese seasons. Dove fields are said to be hit and miss due to the weird weather Virginia experienced this year. Regardless, temperatures are expected to be moderate, downright comfortable compared to some dove openers, and we can expect many hunters to be ringing patches of cut corn and sunflower fields.
Remember to keep safety paramount. Call out low-flying birds and don’t let anybody take shots at them. Wear hearing and eye protection at all times. Keep dogs and humans well-hydrated. Have fun!
The overall dove season is split into three separate windows: Sept. 5 – Oct. 28; Nov. 21—Nov. 29; and Dec. 24 – Jan. 19.
The early goose season runs through Sept. 25. Harvest rates have steadily declined since 2012, but reducing resident goose populations is the objective of this early season. Hunting as a management tool is working.
Regular waterfowl seasons begin Oct. 9 with 60 hunting days available, split across three separate windows. We will have more on the waterfowl outlook, including DWR analysis as the season opener nears.
Gun and Ammo Sales
During a trip last week to Ashland, I visited both Green Top Sporting Goods and Bass Pro Shops. Sources at both locations told me ammunition and firearms purchases are soaring in recent months. Almost all factory ammunition for popular calibers of handguns and rifles is out of stock. Buckshot for shotguns is also in sparse supply.
It is not deer hunters, target shooters and squirrel plinkers buying out the inventories.
Last week, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry’s trade association, updated its retail survey-based estimates, concluding that nearly 5 million Americans purchased their first firearm in 2020. Firearms retailers reported 40 percent of sales going to people who have never bought a gun.
Overall, the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System shows 12.1 million checks from January 2020 through July, a record and currently at a pace 71.7 percent higher than last year at the same time, according to NSSF.
Surveys also revealed that 58 percent of firearm purchases were among African American men and women, the largest increase of any demographic group. Women comprised 40 percent of first-time gun purchasers.
Retailers report a 139 percent increase in ammunition sales over the same period in 2019.
Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President of General Counsel, calls it, “a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community.” “These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership. That’s rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones.”
In reporting the numbers, NSSF cited factors that could be driving up sales, including the coronavirus pandemic, concerns over police response times, release of prisoners (including some violent felons), and the ongoing violence and destruction in metropolitan cities amid calls to defund police.
