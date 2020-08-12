KEN PERROTTE: Sims' illness rallies the outdoor community he touched for decades

A LONGTIME friend,
on a ventilator for
a month and fighting for his life, is a ready reminder that little things can knock the stuffing out of you.
The world remains fixated on coronavirus. Many of us know someone who has either tested positive, been hospitalized, or died. But viruses and various bacteria have always been trying to kill humans.
Other little things besides COVID-19 can “get you.” Take, for instance, ticks, mosquitos, gardening.
The outdoors is touted as an ideal place to escape COVID-19. If we socially distance, the fresh air is supposed to provide a safer environment than crowded indoor events. Hence, parks, beaches, hiking trails and forests are seeing considerable activity.
A Fight for Life
Jerry Sims, a retired senior wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, continues a month-long fight for his life in a hospital near Richmond.
When I first became this newspaper’s outdoors columnist, Jerry was director of the DGIF region headquartered in Fredericksburg.
Just as he mentored many biologists, several of whom are now serving in positions with significant responsibilities in Virginia and other states, he worked to help me better understand the outdoor politics, issues and opportunities of this commonwealth. He was an exceptional resource for story material and an expert sounding board for outdoors issues, often providing wise counsel, background and context.
Hunting, fishing and teaching young men about the responsible ways of the outdoors have always been among Jerry’s passions. Jerry mentored Boy Scouts and Scout leaders for decades. All three of his sons were Eagle Scouts.
I was a latecomer to the world of turkey hunting. Jerry volunteered to share his expertise and show me a few things about calling, how to set up on gobblers—stuff that eventually helped me become a better turkey hunter.
While riding around during those hunts, Jerry always shared stories of Virginia’s earliest turkey hunters, including those who mentored him. He also discussed forestry and wildlife management practices, including how controlled burns helped improve forest health and wildlife habitat.
We became serious deer hunting buddies for several years, usually hunting Fort A.P. Hill, spending hours strategizing nightly on the best spots to hunt the next morning. I could be picky, passing on small bucks while looking for mature bucks for the skinning pole.
He chastised me in a friendly way, reminding, “Ken, the object of deer hunting is to shoot a deer.” Jerry rarely passed on a deer, with the venison often featured at Scout troop outdoor cookouts.
When he retired as a scoutmaster, his troop surprised him with a new muzzleloader rifle. That fall, he used the rifle to take the biggest white-tailed buck of his lengthy hunting career, one that seemingly materialized just as he was opening a can of Beanie Weenies for lunch. We profiled that story in multiple magazines in a piece I wrote called the “Troop 700 Buck.”
Gardening is another passion, one sparked when he and his wife Liz moved into their new dream home shortly before his retirement. He likes tending tomatoes as his dog Pete romps nearby.
Jerry and Liz were safely home quarantined this year, rarely venturing out and limiting socializing to immediate family. Then, Liz posted on Facebook that Jerry was in the hospital.
Apparently, he was working in the yard and somehow cut his leg. Shrugging it off, he got busy in the garden, applying insecticide dust to protect the tomatoes. Some got in the cut. It ached and became worrisome.
Rest and ice didn’t help. After a nap, he was experiencing stability issues that prompted a feared trip to the emergency room. Nobody wants to go to the hospital during a pandemic.
His condition deteriorated. Congestive heart failure was suspected. Pulmonary function was labored. When he developed a fever, he was placed in the COVID ward and tested twice. Nope.
Now came the difficult steps of figuring out what was wrong as his condition worsened. He was placed on a ventilator.
An outpouring of encouragement and prayers ensued as Liz tried to keep family and friends apprised of the latest status. Many of those people he hired and mentored were among the concerned. Young men recalled Jerry being there when they caught their first fish or some similar outdoors “first.”
Without going into detail, it was “touch and go” a couple times, but as many wrote, “Jerry is a fighter. He’s tough.”
A tick had snuck a recent bite on Jerry’s back. Naturally, concerns over some tickborne ailment arose. Testing didn’t seem to indicate that, though. And why the fluid on the lungs?
Finally, another test revealed the presence of antibodies to West Nile Virus, a somewhat rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes. Reportedly, no cases have been documented in Virginia this year and only six were recorded last year.
As with COVID, many people who become infected are asymptomatic, although 1 in 5 people develop a fever and other symptoms. About one in 150 cases, though, can have very severe, potentially fatal symptoms, including many of those plaguing Jerry. Severe symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis, according to the CDC. There are no vaccines or specific medications for the virus.
Whether or not he had antibodies present from a previous asymptomatic or mild exposure is unknown but, for now, West Nile is said to be the most likely cause of his illness.
Protect Yourself
Severe illnesses caused by ticks and mosquitoes lay low many people, even guys who spent lifetimes in the outdoors. Prevention and awareness are essential. Regularly spray a Permethrin solution on clothes routinely worn outside, following the manufacturer’s instructions. This deters ticks, chiggers and a host of troublesome insects.
Check for ticks daily if working outside. Carefully remove any tick attached to you. Many tick removal tools are available; ones that apply pressure to get the tick to release without breaking off inside your body are the best. Clean the bite area with alcohol and monitor it. Place the tick in a plastic bag labeled with the date and freeze it. This can facilitate later medical diagnoses.
When it comes to mosquitoes, simply swatting them on your arm, leg, neck, etc., doesn’t cut it. You can’t let them bite. Use a DEET-based spray repellant on your skin. Spray your hatband and anywhere a mosquito might attack unimpeded. If sleeping outdoors, have protective netting.
At last report, Jerry’s progress seems steady, if slow. He is being weaned from the ventilator and the path to recovery is uncertain and, likely, lengthy. Until then, I know the Irish in him would enjoy me raising an occasional wee dram of good whiskey and lifting a prayer.
Ken Perrotte: