KEN PERROTTE: Soft lure is surprise winner at trade show

A soft lure won Best of Show honors at last week’s International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show in Orlando, Fla., the first time such a lure won the top prize.

The bluegill-shaped lure, Berkley’s PowerBait Gilly [https://www.berkley-fishing.com/products/powerbait-gilly-1546065?variant=39422065442955], is infused with a flavor touted to entice fish to bite and hold on. PowerBait flavoring has been a staple ingredient of Berkely soft lures for years.

Best of Show winners are typically higher-end items such as electronics, boats, or expensive rods and reels. The soft lure competition category is usually one of the most heavily entered. The last time a soft lure under $10 was considered a serious challenger for Best of Show was in 2019 when LIVETARGET debuted its Hollow Body Craw design [https://livetargetlures.com/products/hollow-body-craw].

The bait resembles a chunky forage fish, anything from a crappie, bluegill, or sunfish to a tilapia or gizzard shad. The lure, available in September, will be offered in standard and HD colors. The suggested retail price ranges from $6.49 to $7.49.