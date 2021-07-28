KEN PERROTTE: Soft lure is surprise winner at trade show

A soft lure won Best of Show honors at last week’s International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show in Orlando, Fla., the first time such a lure won the top prize.
The bluegill-shaped lure, Berkley’s PowerBait Gilly [https://www.berkley-fishing.com/products/powerbait-gilly-1546065?variant=39422065442955], is infused with a flavor touted to entice fish to bite and hold on. PowerBait flavoring has been a staple ingredient of Berkely soft lures for years.
Best of Show winners are typically higher-end items such as electronics, boats, or expensive rods and reels. The soft lure competition category is usually one of the most heavily entered. The last time a soft lure under $10 was considered a serious challenger for Best of Show was in 2019 when LIVETARGET debuted its Hollow Body Craw design [https://livetargetlures.com/products/hollow-body-craw].
The bait resembles a chunky forage fish, anything from a crappie, bluegill, or sunfish to a tilapia or gizzard shad. The lure, available in September, will be offered in standard and HD colors. The suggested retail price ranges from $6.49 to $7.49.
The ICAST show, now in its 64th year, sports a laid-back vibe, even though it’s the world’s largest sportfishing trade show. This was the first time in more than a decade I missed attending in person. Last year’s show was held virtually.
“Best of Show” and “Best of Category” winners are selected by credentialed buyers and media who vote on products in the New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer magazine. This year saw 686 entries by 218 companies. Before the COVID-19 pandemic there were routinely about 1,000 annual entries.
A Pure Fishing Blitz
Berkely is a Pure Fishing [https://www.purefishing.com/] brand, along with other iconic names such as PENN, Fenwick, Garcia, Mitchell, Shakespeare, Stren and others. Pure Fishing entries took 10 of the 30 awards in this year’s competition. Frabill and Plano Molding, brands acquired earlier this year when Pure Fishing bought Plano Synergy Holdings Inc., won four categories, including Boating Accessories, Soft and Hard Coolers, Fly Fishing Accessory and Tackle Management.
Pure Fishing kept the Plano Synergy product lines best suited to its market interests while selling hunting and archery brands to GSM Outdoors.
Pure Fishing’s 2021 performance marks a strong resurgence for brands many perceived as struggling, at least in terms of management marketing attention, when the business was controlled by Newell Brands from 2016-18. Sycamore Partners, a New York-based private equity group, now owns Pure Fishing.
The best boating accessory is Frabill’s Ultralight Conservation Net, with fish-protecting innovations like knotless, dipped, micro-mesh netting and a flat, linear bottom that reduces fish rolling while supporting the entire weight of the fish.
The winning cooler, Frabill’s Universal Bait Station, is soft-sided and insulated with a molded, nonslip base. It holds up to eight quarts of water and has a battery-operated aerator to supply bait with oxygen.
Plano’s EDGE Micro Magnetic Fly Box was the best Fly Fishing Accessory while the Atlas Tackle Pack won the Tackle Management category
Other Pure Fishing category winners included Berkley’s Choppo, Saltwater Hard Lure; Abu Garcia’s Zenon Rod, Freshwater Rod; Abu Garcia’s Veritas Baitcast Combo, Rod & Reel Combo; and Greys Tital Fly Reel, Fly Reel.
Apparel company AFTCO (American Fishing Tackle Company), [https://aftco.com/collections/icast-2021] dominated the apparel entries, winning four categories, including Lifestyle Apparel for Women with the Womens Fields Utility Overall and Lifestyle Apparel for Men with the Rescue Regenerated Fishing Shorts. AFTCO also won the warm weather and cold weather categories of Technical Apparel with the Adapt Tactical Phase Change Hooded Shirt and the Barricade Elite 4L Waterproof System, respectively.
Daiwa won both the Best Freshwater and Saltwater Reel competitions with its Zillion SV TW and Saltist MQ, respectively.
Public Comment Closing
July 30 is the final day to comment on a proposed regulatory change by Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources that would ban hunting contests for coyotes and furbearer species that offer cash, prizes or other inducements to participants. The rationale is that such hunts are controversial and are banned or restricted in other states.
My view is that coyotes are legally classified as a nuisance species in Virginia, no different than groundhogs, feral hogs, rats, European starlings and more. You can kill any you see 24/7 by any means you choose short of a Hellfire missile. So, why the concern over coyotes? Because some antihunting groups are making it an issue? It is worrisome when the state agency traditionally the most supportive of hunters begins parroting antihunter messaging. Would states ban this for fishing contests?
Comment online at https://dwr.virginia.gov/regulations/2021-predator-hunting-contests. Comments also may be made during the Aug. 19 Board meeting, mailed to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Attn: Policy Analyst and Regulatory Coordinator, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, Virginia 23228, or emailed to RegComments@dwr.virginia.gov. Comments must be in writing and accompanied by the name, address and phone number of the submitter. Comments submitted by means other than through this online comment system must be received by Aug. 6.
If the proposed regulation is adopted by the Board in August, the regulation becomes effective Oct. 1.
Note: For wide-ranging outdoors coverage, wildlife cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: