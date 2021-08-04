KEN PERROTTE: South Africa buffalo hunt fulfills lifelong dream

“Really?”

That was a question, rhetorical I believe, posted by a Facebook ‘friend’ when I shared a photo of myself with a cape buffalo I shot in South Africa a few hours earlier.

Another photo of me with an old sable antelope prompted a “Honestly, it’s kind of sick.” comment.

Most comments were congratulatory, expressed by others who have enjoyed big game experiences here and abroad. I recognize that not everyone shares my enthusiasm for hunting and the outdoors. It seems, though, that those African animals triggered some sort of evil “trophy hunter” sentiment. Antihunters use that term to malign hunters and spread lies and disinformation, usually claiming meat is wasted or something similar.

I rarely respond to snarky comments but saw an opportunity to share facts about hunting in Africa. Regulated sport hunting not only has resulted in the restoration and preservation of many iconic African species and their habitat, but it also supports many rural economies.