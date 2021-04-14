KEN PERROTTE: Stalking turkey can be a rewarding experience

Davis explained that they decoys have “an internal, reverse slinky,” operating a bit like a lightly coiled spring, with enough tension to pop the decoy into shape but not so tight that it prevents easy collapse, closure and transport. Unlike other decoys, it is also adjustable. The decoy can be posed with different looks: feeding, upright, etc.

The turkeys chose the high road and committed once they saw Crumley’s decoy. As often happens when two toms approach, one struts more than the other, if the subordinate bird even struts at all.

Crumley picked his bird, squeezing the trigger when he judged the range optimal. The turkey was a lean 17.5 pounds with inch-plus spurs and a thick beard. The gobbler Davis rolled on the other side of the road was a chunky 22 pounds, a hefty boy for the mountains, clearly first in line at the turkey chow line.

Crumley explained that an over/under shotgun is now his preferred firearm for hunting mountain birds. The reason is the undulating terrain and the fact that turkeys rarely approach from the easy, expected direction. Crumley detailed times when the top of a turkey’s tail fan could be seen at extremely close range just beyond a nearby ripple on the ridgeline. Sometimes, though, the bird’s head and neck materialized, offering a shot.