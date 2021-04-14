KEN PERROTTE: Stalking turkey can be a rewarding experience

SOME OF MY most beautiful hunting expeditions occur in the spring. The eruption of color as nature wondrously awakens from winter dormancy is inspiring.
Few places rival, for instance, springtime Texas when wildflowers carpet the landscape unless, of course, you consider Virginia’s splendor of redbuds and dogwoods.
Redbuds were in their vibrant glory as I left the 18-wheeler extravaganza that is Interstate 81 and began the peaceful climb into the mountains of Botetourt County near Buchanan. Nestled near a ridgetop, off a meandering gravel road, is the log home of Jim and Sherry Crumley.
Jim is the creative genius and entrepreneur behind Trebark camouflage, the first commercial camo product designed for hunters. Sherry is a past member of the Board of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Board of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
The plan was to hang out, catch up and enjoy a meal, and then try to find a cooperative wild turkey or two in the early morning. C.J. Davis, president of Flint Holdings LLC, which owns the Montana Decoys Co., (montanadecoy.com) was already there and had been hunting for a couple days.
Those beautiful redbuds are abundant on the Crumleys’ mountain property, which spans two ridgetops with a creek valley in between. The kitchen smells were incredible, especially when the oven door was opened and we inhaled the aroma of freshly baked redbud muffins, made with the delicate flowers. Reserved for next morning’s breakfast, they were delicious warmed and buttered.
A Daily Double
Crumley and Davis doubled the day before (sort of). They weren’t hunting side-by-side in a situation where they fired simultaneously on two approaching gobblers, but they each shot toms at roughly the same time of the morning.
Had I been there a day early, hunting alongside Crumley, we could have had a “true double.”
Crumley was in that enviable situation where two motivated gobblers expressed interest in the sultry sounds coming from his Copper Pot friction call. His usual approach is to head toward one of the ridgetops for daybreak listening. Trails created by logging crews crafting brilliant select-cut timber stands offer good, easy access to prime locations. Crumley’s timber stand improvements and abundant wildlife openings create superb wildlife habitat.
Based on where the birds’ location when they gobbled, Crumley figured they’d approach from one of two trails: one high, one low. Rather than make a 50/50 bet and set up on one trail, Crumley set up where the trails converged. He planted one of Davis’ Purrfect Pair XD hen decoys at the convergence, tucked into the base of a tree and readied his 12 gauge over/under shotgun.
The decoys are unique, sporting taxidermist quality eyes and a covered in a fabric designed to replicate a turkey’s natural iridescence. These decoys are light and collapsible.
Davis explained that they decoys have “an internal, reverse slinky,” operating a bit like a lightly coiled spring, with enough tension to pop the decoy into shape but not so tight that it prevents easy collapse, closure and transport. Unlike other decoys, it is also adjustable. The decoy can be posed with different looks: feeding, upright, etc.
The turkeys chose the high road and committed once they saw Crumley’s decoy. As often happens when two toms approach, one struts more than the other, if the subordinate bird even struts at all.
Crumley picked his bird, squeezing the trigger when he judged the range optimal. The turkey was a lean 17.5 pounds with inch-plus spurs and a thick beard. The gobbler Davis rolled on the other side of the road was a chunky 22 pounds, a hefty boy for the mountains, clearly first in line at the turkey chow line.
Crumley explained that an over/under shotgun is now his preferred firearm for hunting mountain birds. The reason is the undulating terrain and the fact that turkeys rarely approach from the easy, expected direction. Crumley detailed times when the top of a turkey’s tail fan could be seen at extremely close range just beyond a nearby ripple on the ridgeline. Sometimes, though, the bird’s head and neck materialized, offering a shot.
“I often missed birds at close range. That shot pattern is so tight, especially with guns set up for more conventional distance shots (25-40 yards). I started putting an improved cylinder choke in my bottom barrel and using very fine shot. This gives me a pattern of 10-15 inches at close range,” he said, spreading his hands to demonstrate width.
“My top barrel has a tight choke and more traditional shot, usually 6s or 5s,” he said, adding with a laugh: “The most important thing is for me to remember to select the right barrel.”
All Talk, No Action
I teamed up to hunt with Jim; Davis and Sherry hunted solo—he by a powerline near a ridgetop and she closer to the creek bottom.
Jim and I walked a ridgetop on the property’s eastern edge, watching the sun rise over the Blue Ridge. All the gobbles we heard came from near the creek bottom or the opposing slope. Oh well.
Adjusting course, we passed a hayfield where I spied a single turkey just moving out of sight. We set up and lightly called for 15 minutes with no response.
The early morning activity was complete. Davis had chased a recalcitrant gobbler all over the mountain. Sherry heard birds but none that would cooperate. Crumley said the toms usually fire up again around 9 a.m. We rode around for a leisurely tour of his mountain paradise.
Heading back for a final try, we neared the hayfield location. Crumley made a couple of yelps and, sure enough, a bird gobbled twice. It was 8:55 a.m.
“Told ya,” he said.
Of course, the turkey was precisely at the spot where we began the morning, likely strutting his tail feathers off. Sneaking in would be tough – too tough it turned out.
“Sometimes the gobblers win. I like it that way,” Crumley grinned.
Ken Perrotte: