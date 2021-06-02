KEN PERROTTE: State board approves new hunting regulations

Most of the regulatory proposals were noncontroversial and passed with limited comment. As expected, an earlier recommendation to allow all-day hunting during the spring gobbler season was modified, slightly adjusting the current rules to add an additional week of all-day hunting at the end of the typical 36-day season. Hunters will now be limited to one-hour before sunrise until noon for the first 16 days of the season and until sunset for the last 20 days.

Concerns related to negative impacts on turkey hens nesting or preparing to nest were behind the modified recommendation. The compromise addresses potential biological impacts while adding recreational opportunity and possibly aiding in hunter recruitment.

Drone Discussion

One approved recommendation that received considerable discussion pertained to the amount of time that had to lapse between flying a drone over an area and then hunting in that area.

Using drones to hunt, herd or drive an animal is prohibited; how long before an area could be hunted was the issue. The approved recommendation makes it illegal for a person to hunt or assist a hunter on the same calendar day that the drone was employed.