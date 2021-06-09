KEN PERROTTE: State board seeks clarity on controversial dog-deer hunting

A SPECIAL Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Board meeting to take public comments and consider a potential resolution related to hunting deer with dogs is scheduled for June 28.
This is, I believe, the first time a DWR Board is publicly seeking to develop an official position document that could be used by state legislators when deliberating bills related to hunting deer with dogs.
The “virtual” meeting will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. See dwr.virginia.gov/meetings for information about submitting comments.
At the May 27 board meeting, four recommendations were presented that could form the crux of any resolution. They included:
Supporting a change to Virginia’s “Right-to-Retrieve” law to require hunters using dogs to first attempt to contact a landowner at the phone number listed on posted signs before entering the property;
Supporting a legislative change to require dogs engaged in deer hunting to have collars with the owner’s name and contact information;
Directing staff to examine the permit needed for foxhound field trials and make recommendations to help preserve the events’ integrity and prevent the intentional running of deer;
And directing staff to develop a Hunter Education Program module addressing ethics and good practices in hunting with dogs.
At the May meeting, agency leaders stressed they do not want to end deer-dog hunting and that the proposed recommendations in no way impact other activities, such as fox, rabbit, waterfowl, bear and upland bird hunting.
Hunting deer with dogs has been contentious in Virginia for years, with landowners complaining about unwanted dogs entering their properties, harassing or injuring livestock, or interrupting hunts by on properties where canines are unwanted. Hunters who prefer to use dogs for deer point to longstanding traditions and the utilitarian function dogs perform in managing deer populations, especially in areas of thick vegetation or difficult pockets such as swamps.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries conducted a report, “Hunting with Hounds: A Way Forward,” 13 years ago. It employed consultants, researchers and a dog-hunting Stakeholder Advisory Committee consisting of hunters, non-hunters, corporate landowners and private landowners to outline some sort of solution. That report is no longer available online, it appears.
‘Way Forward’ to ‘Nowheresville’
That stakeholder committee outlined several legislative and regulatory recommendations that were rejected by many organized groups of dog hunters. The “Way Forward” study went nowhere.
A 2016 report followed. Its recommendations included surveying landowners and hunters in areas where deer hunting with dogs occurs to describe interactions and impacts, both positive and negative, and convening a deer dog hunter/landowner stakeholder group.
Besides Virginia, eight other southeastern states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina) allow deer hunting with dogs. As part of the “Way Forward” study, VDGIF conducted a 2008 nationwide survey that showed 70 percent of states with deer-dog hunting reported serious problems between landowners and hound hunters (of any game).
Serious concern was noted in 6 percent of the states that do not allow deer hunting with dog (but allow other forms of hunting with hounds). Road hunting was a serious concern in 60 percent of the states that allow dog deer hunting; only 19 percent of the states that prohibited deer hunting with hounds reported serious road-hunting problems.
The DWR has tracked hunting-related complaints for years and began breaking out complaints related to dogs several years ago.
In fiscal year 2019, there were 6,811 complaints, of which 692 referenced “dog.” There were 369 summonses issued that referenced “dog.” In fiscal year 2020, complaints referencing “dog” totaled 1,281 out of 6,320 total, with 332 similar summonses issued. Through Jan. 2 of the current fiscal year, 4,647 complaints were received. Of these, 1,074 referenced “dog” and 176 summonses were issued. The state fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.
Deer-dog hunting proponents routinely fill social media and inboxes with alerts and warnings. A common, best-foot-forward message is, “We don’t have any problems.” People who want tighter controls on deer hunting with dogs counter that problems are rampant. The DWR indicates it simply wants to help responsible clubs and hunters shine while reining in so-called “bad actors.”
Modernized Permitting
Of the four proposed recommendations, most people see no problems with requiring dogs to have labeled collars or developing a Hunter Education module. The first recommendation, related to slightly modifying the right-to-retrieve law seems like common courtesy that should already exist.
The item related to foxhound field trial permits has some hound fans worried, though.
Ryan Brown, DWR’s director, said that recommendation is not about fox pens – those facilities where hounds are trained.
“There are field trials that are held outside of the pen environment; these are the subject matter,” Brown said, suggesting the current permit [https://dwr.virginia.gov/forms-download/PERM/PERM-027.pdf] for all field trials is very generic and covers multiple species.“We have received complaints that individuals either are or could join in foxhound field trials that are held outside of fox pens for the specific purpose of running their deer hounds while the field trial is going on, which is not the intent of the permit or the intent of the event organizers,” Brown said. “The thought is to work with the community to modernize the permit and develop terms that will help prevent this from occurring, or at least give some tools for dealing with it if it does.”
Ken Perrotte: