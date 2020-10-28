KEN PERROTTE: State considering changes to wildlife regulations

TTHE BOARD of Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources held a “virtual” meeting last week to review various programs and to approve proposed changes to aquatic wildlife regulations, which go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Among the many approved regulatory changes are implementing a 9-inch minimum size limit for yellow perch below the fall line in all coastal rivers of the Chesapeake Bay and expanding James and York River blue catfish regulations to the Rappahannock. Anglers can still catch and keep will remain an unlimited amount of blue cats, but only fish larger than 32 inches long may be retained.

The catfish regulation has a twofold aim: it benefits the trophy angler fishery and keeps people from eating these larger fish, which are known to carry larger loads of contaminants in their flesh.

As previously reported, DWR is not keen on people stocking nonnative fish in Virginia waters. For example, Alabama bass are now established in some bodies of water. Anglers catching these bass can release them, but only back into the body of water from which they were caught. This is akin to the snakehead rule. Any fish removed from a body of water must be killed before transporting. Spotted bass, prolific in many southern states and resembling Alabama bass, are now on the list of species restricted from stocking.