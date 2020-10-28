KEN PERROTTE: State considering changes to wildlife regulations

TTHE BOARD of Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources held a “virtual” meeting last week to review various programs and to approve proposed changes to aquatic wildlife regulations, which go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Among the many approved regulatory changes are implementing a 9-inch minimum size limit for yellow perch below the fall line in all coastal rivers of the Chesapeake Bay and expanding James and York River blue catfish regulations to the Rappahannock. Anglers can still catch and keep will remain an unlimited amount of blue cats, but only fish larger than 32 inches long may be retained.
The catfish regulation has a twofold aim: it benefits the trophy angler fishery and keeps people from eating these larger fish, which are known to carry larger loads of contaminants in their flesh.
As previously reported, DWR is not keen on people stocking nonnative fish in Virginia waters. For example, Alabama bass are now established in some bodies of water. Anglers catching these bass can release them, but only back into the body of water from which they were caught. This is akin to the snakehead rule. Any fish removed from a body of water must be killed before transporting. Spotted bass, prolific in many southern states and resembling Alabama bass, are now on the list of species restricted from stocking.
Speaking of snakeheads, gigging these shallow-water predators will now be permitted in Potomac River tributaries as well as portions of the Rappahannock below the fall line.
Two changes related to camping on DWR lands and increasing opportunities for the agency to charge boating access fees.
Campers on wildlife management areas need a “camping authorization form” from GoOutdoorsVirginia.com. Camping will be limited to 14 nights within any 28-day period, which makes one think that some people may be living on WMA lands. Camping must be away from any facilities and campers will not be allowed to clear vegetation. How this may relate to scrounging for dead firewood was not explained.
Although it should go without saying, campers must remove all personal property and clean up after themselves when leaving—sad to have to codify that, but some people are slobs.
A boat launch fee amendment is one hunters and anglers should applaud. Currently, a $3 daily fee or an annual fee equal to the price of a basic state resident hunting or fishing license is needed to access or use wildlife management areas. Under the change, all department-owned lands and boat launch sites are subject to the fee. People with valid hunting, trapping or fishing licenses, or a current DWR certificate of boat registration are exempt. The fee applies to the owner/operator of the vessel and not the passengers.
Public Comments Sought
Also covered in the meeting was the biennial process for changing regulations guiding hunting, trapping, wildlife and public lands recreational opportunities.
A pre-vote public comment period ends Dec. 11. Public comments will be summarized and presented at the January board meeting. Potential amendments are presented in March, with the May meeting seeing final action take place on the proposals.
To participate in the public scoping period, complete the online form at dwr.virginia.gov/regulations/2020-2021-wildlife-regulations-public-scoping-period. Or, you can email comments to regcomments@dwr.virginia.gov.
NWTF Hits Target
The National Wild Turkey Federation announced this week that it surpassed its Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative goals two years ahead of schedule.
The 10-year initiative began in 2012, aiming to help stem declines in wild turkey populations and hunter participation, while improving access for public hunting across the country. Three major goals were identified: conserving or enhancing 4 million acres of wildlife habitat, recruiting 1.5 million hunters and opening access to 500,000 acres to public hunting.
The organization reports conserving or enhancing 4,007,920 acres of wildlife habitat, recruiting 1,530,162 new or lapsed hunters and opening 667,772 acres to hunting.
“This is a celebratory moment for all of our chapters, members, partners volunteers and staff whose hard work and dedication made such a momentous accomplishment possible,” NWTF CEO Becky Humphries said. “This is a huge win for hunters and conservationists from every sector of the industry, and it is especially a win for the wild turkey.”
For more information on the Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative, visit nwtf.org/about/save-the-habitat-hunt.
Major Shows Cancelling
The coronavirus continues to impact trade shows and major outdoors events. Last week, the National Rifle Association announced the huge Great American Outdoor Show, scheduled Feb. 6-14, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa., was cancelled. Shortly after, Safari Club International announced its 2021 convention, scheduled for Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas, was a casualty.
The NWTF decided last month that its big annual February convention in Nashville would be a virtual affair.
Still uncertain is the fate of the 2021 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trades) Show, scheduled for January in Las Vegas. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, which owns the show, said it is forging ahead. Attendees will have mask requirements and temperature checks entering the show. Reduced touchpoints, more hand sanitizing stations, and one-way, wider aisles will also be featured.
Based on current rules in Las Vegas which limit events to 250 people, though, staging a trade show that routinely draws more than 60,000 people may be a bridge too far.
