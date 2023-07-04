It was high noon. Well, not exactly, but not much later. The game had been going on for 90 minutes, chasing a cagey wild turkey all over the top of a high foothill of timberland nestled between northern Idaho’s Selkirk Mountains and the Cabinet Mountains, which range into western Montana.

The gobbler was one of those birds that simply did not want to cooperate. Oh, he was interested. We’d call; he’d respond, often forcefully. But he just wasn’t going to come strutting in like a big showoff. He was a traditionalist, a gobbler that wanted hens to come to him, as nature usually has it.

I was hunting with Kurt Dyroff, one of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s co-CEOs, a Pennsylvania native who has settled near Sandpoint, Idaho, about 60 miles from the border of British Columbia, Canada. I first met Dyroff when he was working with Ducks Unlimited in the Annapolis, Md., office.

It was unseasonably warm for the northern Idaho Panhandle in mid-May. I had hunted all morning and, let’s face it, I’m getting old. Humping around the mountains trying to work an uncooperative bird gets harder when confronted with being (largely) out of shape and hearing challenged, especially when it comes to pinpointing a turkey’s gobble.

I’m also nearly deaf in my left ear. Even with hearing amplification, turkeys often sound like they are way more to my right than they really are. Fortunately, a young buck (Dyroff) was there to push the old bull (me) along. He wasn’t even carrying a shotgun.

“He’s still gobbling. Let’s try another setup,” Dyroff suggested as I stood there, deliberating whether to head back down the hill to the comfort of the truck.

“Okay,” I agreed. I really wanted another mountain Merriam’s turkey, although we really couldn’t be sure if this would be a purebred bird with snowy tipped feathers or a cream-colored hybrid with a dose of Rio Grande genes folded in. Of the North American subspecies of wild turkey, the Rio Grande birds have adapted well to many new areas and readily breed with other turkeys.

We moved, stealthily but quickly, along one of the amazingly clean logging trails on the plateau atop the hill. The area was recently logged. A patchwork of timber — birches, spruce and fir trees — remained on hillsides, ravines and gullies.

We paused on a small stretch of high ground and made a call. The bird gobbled — close and loud. I sat down, tucking into a clump of small trees. Kurt set up about 15 yards behind me.

I kept looking straight ahead, toward a junction in the logging trail, confident the bird would come from my right and appear there. The bird gobbled every time Kurt called. My Mossberg 940 Pro Turkey 12-gauge was ready, sometimes at my shoulder. This went on for nearly 20 minutes.

Juice him up!

I was getting as frustrated as the gobbler and decided to chime in with my calls, anything to change his freaking hard-to-get behavior. I began cutting and yelping on a glass friction call. The turkey gobbled back, sometimes double gobbling.

“Let’s really juice him up,” I whispered to myself, amping up the frequency and intensity of the calls. The turkey had to be hoarse from gobbling.

Kurt and I alternated our calls, likely sounding like a group of hens was nearby. The gobbles quickly came closer as the turkey committed. I brought the shotgun to my cheek, drawing deep breaths and feeling my heart beating as I awaited the bird’s appearance down the trail.

Movement to my left startled me. A red head attached to a brilliantly feathered body was poking its way down the hillside. My poor hearing fooled again. I carefully adjusted my position. The turkey stepped out just 20 yards, stretched his neck to look for the hens and, “Boom.” After 90 minutes of trying to get this turkey to show himself, I didn’t wait for any strutting show. The load of Apex TSS shot folded him where he stood.

Dyroff scampered down to the scene, offering a high-five. We inspected the tom — a big-bodied bird with a good beard. His feather tips weren’t perfectly white, but they were close enough for me. Most telling was that this turkey had absolutely no spurs. That makes for a tough life when it comes to a male turkey competing for breeding and pecking order rights. I guessed this may have been why he was so reluctant to come to the call.

Dyroff walked up to where the bird had emerged.

“You’ve got to see this,” he said. The vista was spectacular. We took photos from the vantage point occupied by the gobbler a short while earlier.

It was a wonderful hunt and an incredible experience. Even if we hadn’t been able to harvest that turkey, the opportunity to venture into Idaho’s scenic beauty and enjoy the sensory delights that accompany mountain hunting was worth the trip.

And with the Idaho visit, I can now report I have visited all 50 states. Northern Idaho has lots of water, too. Sandpoint sits along Lake Pend Oreille, a beautiful glacial lake. It’s the 38th-largest lake in the country and, at 1,152 feet deep in some regions, the fifth-deepest.

Wild turkeys were abundant. While many were congregated near farms and rural properties, they also seemed to be thriving in the state forests and well-managed timberland properties we hunted. Habitat is everything when it comes to turkeys — and most wildlife.

Habitat for the Hatch

Spending time with Dyroff allowed time for myriad discussions about conservation issues. He and co-CEO Jason Burckhalter divide responsibilities with the NWTF’s operations, but Dyroff is the main proponent for conservation programs.

While turkeys are thriving in places like the Idaho Panhandle, populations are declining in other places, notably many southeastern states. That’s why NWTF just launched “Habitat for the Hatch,” a 10-year initiative to create essential nesting habitat near quality brood range on one million acres across the Southeast — from Virginia to Florida to east Texas and southern Missouri.