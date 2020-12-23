KEN PERROTTE: Thanks to technology, a fond farewell to big game check cards

A nail just beneath a workbench shelf in my garage is the caretaker of many mementos from my hunting life. That nail is the place where I carefully placed the game check cards issued whenever I registered a deer or other big game species.
Depending on the check station used, the card might report the deer’s field-dressed weight, how may points it had (if it was a buck), the locality where I took it and the type of tool used.
It appears I may have loaded my last card on that nail.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently announced that it plans to discontinue big game check stations and the familiar game check books beginning next September.
Afterwards, all hunters, including those not required to buy a license, who take a deer, turkey, bear, bobcat, or elk must check it in one of three ways. You can use the telephone checking system at 866/GOT-GAME, or log into gooutdoorsvirginia.com, or use the free, smartphone mobile app harvest reporting system called GoOutdoorsVa.
According to the DWR announcement, hunters last year checked in 86 percent of all deer/elk, 93 percent of fall turkeys, 100 percent of spring turkeys and bobcats and 58 percent of all bears through one of the electronic harvest reporting systems.
The changes make sense from a time and money standpoint. It is convenient to use your phone or computer to check in an animal, and the electronic reporting lets the record be quickly added to the running totals the department maintains. There is no need for someone to manually handle each card and make a data entry.
According to DWR Director Ryan Brown, some hunt clubs which are agency cooperators in the Deer Management Assistance Program gave up on managing the game check booklets a couple of years ago. The clubs still collect the required biological data needed to help assess overall herd health, but the actual recording of the kill is electronic.
“We emailed DMAP cooperators a couple weeks ago. And, of course, we’ll send out instructions next year with their DMAP packages just like we always do,” Brown said. “It may be a little bit of an adjustment for folks who are used to the paper cards but, honestly, it’s quicker and easier once you do it once or twice.”
Virginia also has specific checking requirements for deer taken in either of the two Chronic Wasting Disease management zones. But Cale Godfrey, assistant chief of the wildlife division, said the mandatory aspect of the Department’s CWD sampling stations pertains only to the collection of biological samples for disease testing.
Godfrey added that hunters who take a deer in a county where CWD sampling is mandatory receive a message to bring their deer to a sampling station after they use one of the electronic harvest reporting systems.
Brown said existing check stations that want to stay involved in the process can assist customers trying to use one of the electronic check systems.
We baby boomers are not always the biggest fans of changes designed to force us into a technological solution. We remember a world before smart phones and personal computers, when newspapers carried stories of successful hunting exploits and general stores or rural check stations were the best source for the latest scoop on how the season was going. After all, each store had a bulletin board or two where grainy photos of smiling hunters and their deer or bear were posted. That was the social media of the day.
So, the nail goes into retirement. You know, there was always a bit of satisfaction in slipping that card onto the nail.
Speaking of Photos ...
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission decided earlier this month to open a public comment period regarding a potential regulation prohibiting or severely limiting the use of trail/game cameras.
A staff memo prior to the Dec. 4 commission meeting outlined the belief that regulatory measures pertaining to trail cameras, as related to the “take of wildlife” and the Fair Chase hunting ethic, need further evaluation.
Two potential options were outlined: an outright prohibition on using trail cameras or their images to aid in the purpose of taking wildlife or a prohibition on using the cameras during certain seasons. Trail cameras used for research, general photography, cattle operations, or any other reason other than taking wildlife would remain legal.
This action has some camera manufacturers concerned. Hunters, guides and outfitters who use the cameras to help monitor game populations and activity across large properties are also watching closely.
I use trail cameras. Besides monitoring wildlife, they’re also handy for catching trespassers.
Some of the latest trail cameras have sophisticated cellular technology, allowing you to check photos directly from a smartphone app or your computer. I can see how some concerns could be raised about such cameras. In a way, they are a bit like drones, as in, “Look, a big buck is now out in pasture X.” That could raise fair chase concerns.
Hunting aside, though, I see a huge upside with these cellular cameras when it comes to trapping. Some people run extensive traplines for both fur and to control nuisance or predator species. Virginia regulations state trappers must visit their trap site, except for fully submerged traps, every day to check for caught animals. Some trappers log many miles and hours daily checking trap sites.
A camera that can be set to take a photo and transmit it upon any motion in the field of view could be an excellent alternative to this daily commitment. In fact, it was one of the suggestions I meant to make as DWR was considering its own regulatory changes.
Happy Holidays
As always, thanks for reading, especially those of you who are subscribers. May this holiday season, in a time of turmoil, be one of peace and love for you, your family and your friends.
For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including photos, video, wildlife cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: