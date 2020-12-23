KEN PERROTTE: Thanks to technology, a fond farewell to big game check cards

A nail just beneath a workbench shelf in my garage is the caretaker of many mementos from my hunting life. That nail is the place where I carefully placed the game check cards issued whenever I registered a deer or other big game species.

Depending on the check station used, the card might report the deer’s field-dressed weight, how may points it had (if it was a buck), the locality where I took it and the type of tool used.

It appears I may have loaded my last card on that nail.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently announced that it plans to discontinue big game check stations and the familiar game check books beginning next September.

Afterwards, all hunters, including those not required to buy a license, who take a deer, turkey, bear, bobcat, or elk must check it in one of three ways. You can use the telephone checking system at 866/GOT-GAME, or log into gooutdoorsvirginia.com, or use the free, smartphone mobile app harvest reporting system called GoOutdoorsVa.

According to the DWR announcement, hunters last year checked in 86 percent of all deer/elk, 93 percent of fall turkeys, 100 percent of spring turkeys and bobcats and 58 percent of all bears through one of the electronic harvest reporting systems.