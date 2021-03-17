KEN PERROTTE: VDWF tackles major hunting initiatives

The Board of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources meets Thursday to act on several important initiatives. The docket includes the long-awaited unveiling of the elk licensing scheme and a controversial turkey hunting proposal.
Elk Program Reveal
Proposed is a “Resident Special Elk Hunting License,” issued via a random drawing and costing $40 for residents and $400 for nonresidents. The licenses would be good only in the Elk Management Zone of Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. Elk hunting on private land would require written landowner permission. A person drawing an elk tag would not be eligible to draw another tag for three years.
The proposed season would run from the second Saturday in October through the following Friday. Hunters will not be able to use man-drives or dogs to hunt elk. At a minimum, all edible meat from the animals’ front shoulders, hindquarters and backstraps must be salvaged or the hunter could face wanton waste charges.
Also proposed is a “Landowner License Program.” Landowners enrolling in the program must affirm that they won’t charge hunters a fee to access their property. Eligible landowners who apply accrue points toward their own “special elk hunting license,” only usable on their enrolled property. Landowners would be permitted to sell or transfer that license to anyone eligible to hunt in Virginia.
Applications for the special license random drawing will be accepted from Feb. 1 to March 30, with selectees notified by May 30. The fee to enter the drawing is not yet established.
The recommended regulation reads, “Nonresidents shall not comprise more than 10%, or one drawn applicant, whichever is greater, of all drawn applicants in any application pool.” Licenses will not be transferable.
As expected, one proposal establishes a “Conservation License Program” to give an elk hunting tag to “any individual, cooperator, or wildlife conservation organization.” The DWR director or his or her designee may select a program awardee annually.
This conservation tag can be transferred via a raffle. Such raffles have raised considerable money in other states. The proposed regulation states that all proceeds from the transfer of the license must go toward a project to improve and enhance wildlife habitat, wildlife populations, or wildlife-related recreation within the Elk Management Zone, with a memorandum of agreement established to outline the specifics.
These arrangements can get interesting. We will dig into what this precisely means in terms of how money is actually used, plus further examine the licensing procedures in a later column.
Deer Season Proposals
The meeting also sets next year’s deer season regulations. Additional antlerless-only seasons and dates are proposed throughout much of the area where Chronic Wasting Disease measures are implemented.
Caroline County is slated to have either-sex hunting days the second and third Saturdays and the last six days of the season. King George County has the second and third Saturdays and the last 13 days. Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper would have either-sex hunting all season long.
Muzzleloading regulations are changing to allow shooters to load powder charge through the breech, part of the new FireStick technology developed by Federal Ammunition. Projectiles still must be loaded through the muzzle.
Turkey controversy?
One controversial staff recommendation is to allow all-day turkey hunting (one half hour before sunrise until sunset) throughout spring gobbler season.
Wild turkeys are the only game birds actively pursued just prior to and during their breeding season. Important research is ongoing about the impacts of removing dominant gobblers from the landscape just as breeding begins and hens have selected their primary suitor. The conventional wisdom that hens simply accept the next gobbler in line isn’t holding up; some hens never nest.
Recently completed research in multiple southeastern states showed only 21 percent of nest attempts by hens saw any poults (young turkeys) hatch and just 7 percent of those nests produced a poult that survived to 28 days. Beyond that, adult hens that are still actively breeding are more vulnerable to unintentional or illegal harvest.
Gary Norman, DWR’s recently retired turkey biologist and this year’s recipient of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, was adamant last year that all day, all season hunting is a bad idea. He said a five-year study of hen survival found at least 6 (and possibly as high as 9) percent of the hens alive in Virginia on any given April 1 were killed illegally in the spring. He speculated that number would increase a couple percentage points with all day hunting all season. Many hens are killed by hunters making mistakes in identifying birds. The recent influx of new, young hunters is bound to increase this problem.
Proponents argue that bad weather impacts hunting opportunities and work interferes with early morning hunting. According to DWR, “Frequently referenced are the particular challenges in offering youth spring turkey hunting opportunities due to school responsibilities and the abundance of extracurricular activities for youth during this time of year.”
Populations of the Eastern subspecies of wild turkeys are decreasing, often severely in many states. Protecting this natural resource may seem a smarter move than loosening things.
Other Stuff
Also up for approval are migratory bird hunting regulations for next season and a regulatory framework for administering and enforcing a program that addresses the incidental killing of migratory birds in Virginia, often during major commercial, industrial and construction projects.
Rules related to leaving portable tree stands on DWR lands, target shooting on DWR lands at locations anywhere but a designated range, and further refinement of prohibitions related to the unethical practice of using drones while hunting are also part of the package. Another recommendation is a ban on coyote and furbearer hunting contests.
We’ll keep you posted.
For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including photos, video, wildlife cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: