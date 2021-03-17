KEN PERROTTE: VDWR tackles major hunting initiatives

Applications for the special license random drawing will be accepted from Feb. 1 to March 30, with selectees notified by May 30. The fee to enter the drawing is not yet established.

The recommended regulation reads, “Nonresidents shall not comprise more than 10%, or one drawn applicant, whichever is greater, of all drawn applicants in any application pool.” Licenses will not be transferable.

As expected, one proposal establishes a “Conservation License Program” to give an elk hunting tag to “any individual, cooperator, or wildlife conservation organization.” The DWR director or his or her designee may select a program awardee annually.

This conservation tag can be transferred via a raffle. Such raffles have raised considerable money in other states. The proposed regulation states that all proceeds from the transfer of the license must go toward a project to improve and enhance wildlife habitat, wildlife populations, or wildlife-related recreation within the Elk Management Zone, with a memorandum of agreement established to outline the specifics.

These arrangements can get interesting. We will dig into what this precisely means in terms of how money is actually used, plus further examine the licensing procedures in a later column.

Deer Season Proposals