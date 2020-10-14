KEN PERROTTE: Virginians are fortunate to have ample hunting opportunities

“To legally purchase a firearm, a person must be able to pass an FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check and fully comply with state and local laws. When a criminal knows he cannot pass this check, he may try to induce a friend or other person to make the purchase on his behalf, which is known as a straw purchase and is a felony,” Keane said.

U.S. Attorney Zach Terwilliger said female associates, acquaintances, or girlfriends are often asked to purchase weapons on behalf of their male companions. Terwilliger said the person who lies on that form is liable for a felony offense, as is the person who asked for the illegal purchase.

He said he has personal experience in prosecuting these illegal transactions and has a “keen interest” in discovering if firearms recovered at crime scenes or during search warrants were straw purchased. Terwilliger said many straw-purchased firearms wind up in the hands of criminals who then use those guns for violent armed robberies, shootings, assaults on law enforcement and more.

Chris Amon, the assistant special agent in charge of the ATF Washington Field Division, said illegally purchased firearms recovered by law enforcement have been connected to violent crimes in the greater Richmond area.

“’Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” means that it doesn’t matter who asks you to purchase a firearm for them, even if it’s a friend or family member, or what reason they give you for needing the weapon, there is never an instance or situation in which you can legally purchase a firearm for someone else,” Amon said. “If someone tells you they need a weapon for self-defense, it’s a crime to buy it for them. They want to use it for hunting, or just for target practice–it’s still a crime.”