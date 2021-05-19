KEN PERROTTE: Virginians dominate Bassmaster event on the James

Palaniuk, who has fished Northern Opens on the James five times now, spent his entire tournament fishing “The Chick.” He said he fished natural habitat features on the first day, but the next two days saw him working the area by Walkers Dam.

He was in 50th place after day 1, but then found big fish, catching 22 pounds, 6 ounces in the final hour of fishing the next day. On Saturday, when only the top 10 anglers fish, he caught 17 pounds, 11 ounces, also in his last hour of fishing, as the incoming tide began flowing.

Palaniuk’s best fish hit 6- and 8-inch Megabass Magdraft swimbaits in the albino color, according to tournament reports.

On the co-angler side of the tournament, Cody Stahl of Griffin, Ga., won with a two-day weight of 20 pounds, 14 ounces. Co-anglers weigh up to three fish. Pro anglers can weigh five bass. Stahl earned $22,553.

Phillip Arnold, Powhatan placed second, winning $5,307. Ryan Drewery, of South Prince George placed third.

CWD CASE FOUND in Montgomery County

A third Chronic Wasting Disease management area is being established by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources after a 2.5-year-old male deer taken in southern Montgomery County was confirmed positive.