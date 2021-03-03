KEN PERROTTE: Virginia's deer, turkey and bear harvests were strong in 2020

Virginia's Department of Wildlife Resources released preliminary harvest figures for the 2020-21 deer, bear and fall turkey hunting seasons. The data show a small increase in deer and turkey harvests, with the bear kill coming in just below last year’s number, which set a state record.
Prior to the release, Deer Project Leader Matt Knox shared that he expected recent-season numbers to be very close to last year but added that numbers in the counties extending out from the Fredericksburg area would likely show a downturn. While the statewide total of 208,131 deer reflected just under a 1 percent increase from 2019-20, the local numbers showed a 6 percent decrease.
Only Culpeper and Prince William showed increases in the 10 counties where I have been tracking numbers for more than a decade. Two counties showed percentage decreases in the double digits. King George County was down nearly 29 percent, with numbers more reflective of the dismal 2018-19 season, making one wonder if King George’s 2019-20 total of 1,143 was an outlier that saw more deer killed due to the county’s poor mast crop. Stafford County was off by nearly 20 percent.
Perhaps the regional decline shouldn’t be surprising, especially in Stafford and King George Counties, two localities that experienced surging human population growth in the last decade.
Bedford County, the perennial deer kill leader, again topped state totals with 7,858 whitetails. Fauquier County was a distant second with 5,205, followed by Loudoun at 5,044. Overall, the top 10 counties remained the same, albeit with some slight shuffling of the order.
Overall, the deer killed included 100,821 antlered bucks, 1,117 bucks that had shed their antlers, 13,230 button bucks, 91,275 does and 1,748 deer of unknown (or perhaps unreported) sex.
The youth and apprentice deer-hunting weekend resulted saw 3,159 deer killed. Archery hunters took 14 percent of the total deer harvest while muzzleloading deer hunters and firearms hunters took 24 and 63 percent of the total harvest, respectively.
Knox speculated overall harvest numbers may have been slightly higher if not for several Hemorrhagic Disease outbreaks scattered across Virginia in late summer and early fall 2020. Several hunters reported encountering limping deer, indicative of sloughing hooves and a symptom of HD-inflicted deer, into December. Sadly, others reported finding dead mature deer that had succumbed to this disease, which is transmitted by biting midges (no-see-ums).
To see annual deer harvest totals by county dating back to 1947, go to dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/deer/harvest/.
The released numbers are considered preliminary and do not include deer taken during late urban archery or special late antlerless-only deer seasons. Also excluded are deer taken with out-of-season deer kill permits and deer killed by vehicles.
Bear Population RobustHunters tagged 3,464 bears during the 2020–21 bear hunting seasons, approximately 2 percent lower than the previous year’s record harvest but still 24 percent higher than the previous five-year average. Female bears comprised 47 percent of the take.
Additional firearms hunting opportunities and reasonably good weather contributed to the hunter success numbers in 2020-21. Good weather may have increased bear movements and caused later denning, increasing hunting opportunities in late season. Poor weather, though, during the youth/apprentice weekend hampered hunter success.
The recent season was the second in which hunters could check bears through DWR’s electronic harvest reporting systems. Hunters used those phone and internet systems for 68 percent of the harvested bears, up from 58 percent the previous year. An estimated 57 percent of the bears were taken by hunters using hounds.
For more about Virginia’s black bear management, go to dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.
Fall Wild Turkey
Hunters killed 2,092 wild turkeys in Virginia during the 2020-21 fall turkey hunting season, a 3.7 percent increase over the 2019 harvest of 2,018 turkeys. Numbers were down almost 1.5 percent in counties east of the Blue Ridge Mountains and up 11% percent in counties west of the Blue Ridge.
Virginia’s turkey population is said to be near record levels for modern times. Fall turkey hunting tallies, though, usually fluctuate due to factors beyond the population size. According to biologists, these can include the length and timing of the fall season, annual variation in reproductive success, acorn abundance, hunting pressure and weather.
I would add that many hunters simply refuse to shoot a turkey in the fall when the bird would come as an incidental take to deer hunting. Shooting a bird with a rifle, muzzleloader or shotgun slug simply is not a desirable achievement for many hunters.
Regarding reproductive success, the statewide turkey productivity estimate of 1.9 poults per hen fell well below the long-term average of 2.6. When someone looks at all a wild turkey has to go through to achieve a successful nest, plus the challenges for birds to make it to maturity, it is remarkable we see as many “adult” birds as we do. Juvenile turkeys typically account for 40-60% percent of the fall bag, according to biologists.
Bowhunters killed nearly 19 percent of the fall birds last season, with crossbow users accounting for nearly 12 percent. Thanksgiving Day and the newly added hunting opportunity on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving accounted for 519 birds, nearly 25 percent of the total fall harvest.
Increasing fall turkey hunting interest is a goal in DWR’s Wild Turkey Management Plan. You can see the plan at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/turkey/management-plan.
Ken Perrotte: