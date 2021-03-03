KEN PERROTTE: Virginia's deer, turkey and bear harvests were strong in 2020

Virginia's Department of Wildlife Resources released preliminary harvest figures for the 2020-21 deer, bear and fall turkey hunting seasons. The data show a small increase in deer and turkey harvests, with the bear kill coming in just below last year’s number, which set a state record.

Prior to the release, Deer Project Leader Matt Knox shared that he expected recent-season numbers to be very close to last year but added that numbers in the counties extending out from the Fredericksburg area would likely show a downturn. While the statewide total of 208,131 deer reflected just under a 1 percent increase from 2019-20, the local numbers showed a 6 percent decrease.

Only Culpeper and Prince William showed increases in the 10 counties where I have been tracking numbers for more than a decade. Two counties showed percentage decreases in the double digits. King George County was down nearly 29 percent, with numbers more reflective of the dismal 2018-19 season, making one wonder if King George’s 2019-20 total of 1,143 was an outlier that saw more deer killed due to the county’s poor mast crop. Stafford County was off by nearly 20 percent.

Perhaps the regional decline shouldn’t be surprising, especially in Stafford and King George Counties, two localities that experienced surging human population growth in the last decade.