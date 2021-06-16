KEN PERROTTE: When tuna fishing, sharks often want a piece of the action

MANTEO, N.C.--Capt. Will Brown stood behind the “Trophy Hunter” [http://www.fishtrophyhunter.com/] sportfishing boat’s cockpit fighting chair intently watching the warm, blue Gulf Stream water beneath a white kite flying at least 100 yards distant.
Brown periodically cranked one of the two Shimano TLD 50 two-speed reels in the chair’s rod holders, carefully lifting flying fish lures suspended beneath the kite. He raised them several feet out of the water before releasing them to splash down and resume skimming the wavetops.
Big tuna had been going “aerial” throughout the early morning pursuing flying fish. It was just a matter of time before they keyed in on our supple, rubber replicas.
Shouts of, “There he is,” erupted as the water near the bait suddenly, violently, boiled white. Two large tuna attacked. Such aggressive strikes are among the most incredible spectacles in sportfishing.
One fish solidly hooked up. The other was an apparent swing and a miss. Brown directed Kenny Jones to the chair and stuck the rod between his legs.
The fight was on and, as often happens, the big fish seemed to win the early rounds. Jones steadily wound in line before Capt. Kenneth Brown, the boat’s skipper and Will’s father, shouted down, “About 40 or 50 dolphin [mahi-mahi] are right behind the boat.”
The tuna battle was put on hold. Will broke out small baitcaster-equipped rods and we began pitching cut bait to hungry dolphin. One quickly hooked up and was brought near the boat but not in – you always leave one dolphin in the water to attract the others.
For the next few minutes, we methodically worked fish to Will standing at the transom fish box. He swung the colorful dolphin in, unhooked them and then quickly rebaited. We boated 10 tasty specimens before the small school vanished.
Jones resumed working the still-distant tuna, eventually getting it close to the boat. With the line almost vertical in the water and the fish unseen, the rod tip bent with a couple of powerful tugs. The fight subsided. Jones cranked the fish–most of it anyway-to the surface. About 25 percent was missing, with one side ripped away by an obviously large shark. The “taxman” took his cut from what would have likely been a yellowfin tuna in the 80-pound range.
Herman Harke got the next crack. A similar battle ensued. Harke’s arm muscles burned as he retrieved line the tuna stripped from the reel. Minutes later, we saw the familiar, fierce popping of the rod tip followed by the retrieval of a partially eaten tuna, this one stripped even more than the first.
Rick Busch’s turn saw an even more severe result. Only the fish’s head and pectoral fins arrived at the boat.
Smart Sharks
Tuna are among the fastest fish in the ocean but a couple of shark species (makos for one) can keep up. Sharks seem to have learned the easiest way to fresh tuna is to steal tired, hooked-up fish from anglers.
Some years and trips are more taxing than others. Last year, we returned to the dock with 600 pounds of perfectly untouched tuna. Even with last week’s losses to sharks, we brought 360 pounds of fish, including a citation-sized 122-pound bigeye tuna caught by Richard Holman, to the cleaning house. Bob Ackerman also managed to dodge the sharks with a yellowfin.
Brown said big tuna had begun showing up a day before, chasing flying fish in warm waters.
“That kite is one of the best types of fishing around; it’s fun, beautiful to watch and very effective,” Brown said. “Today, the wind was extremely marginal so we couldn’t hold our position very well. You’re always bouncing between getting a bite and being able to be where the fish are. We were able to get a bite or two when we got around them but often the fish went one way or the other and because there wasn’t enough wind, we weren’t able to angle; we couldn’t get to where they were.”
By early afternoon, we were back to trolling.
“The wind had fallen out enough and the tuna were in deeper water instead of busting flies,” Brown said. “It was more important to be able to hold our position and get across the school than it was to be able to present a bait effectively to get a bite. That’s when we ended up catching the bigeye.”
I know that, sharks or not, our crew is ready to go again. Trophy Hunter fishes out of Pirate’s Cove in Manteo, North Carolina.
Spring Gobbler Tally
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently reported that 20,541 turkeys were taken during the 2021 spring gobbler season. This is the second highest harvest on record, topped by the 20,580 birds taken in 2015, and comparable to 2020’s tally of 20,525.
Bedford County again had the most turkeys (555) killed followed by Southampton with 542 and Franklin with 483. Caroline County cracked the top 10 this year with 357 turkeys reported.
Elsewhere regionally, Spotsylvania County recorded 144, King George 125 and Stafford 74.
Youth and Apprentice hunters took 613 birds during their early weekend opportunity.
Adult gobblers, bird with beard at least 7 inches long) comprised 91 percent of the total harvest. Bearded hens accounted for 0.3 percent with the rest coming from juvenile gobblers known as “jakes.”
Most birds (93.8 percent) were killed on private lands. Public land hunters (both federal and state) accounted for 6 percent of the total, up slightly from 2020. Most of the federal land harvest occurred on the 1.6-million-acre George Washington-Jefferson National Forest where just 737 birds were taken. That is higher than the 661 taken in 2020 but still reflective of the poor habitat conditions in our national forests, many of which have suffered from a lack of active management for decades.
For more outdoor adventures, hunting, fishing, wild game cooking and videos, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: