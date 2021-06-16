KEN PERROTTE: When tuna fishing, sharks often want a piece of the action

Smart Sharks

Tuna are among the fastest fish in the ocean but a couple of shark species (makos for one) can keep up. Sharks seem to have learned the easiest way to fresh tuna is to steal tired, hooked-up fish from anglers.

Some years and trips are more taxing than others. Last year, we returned to the dock with 600 pounds of perfectly untouched tuna. Even with last week’s losses to sharks, we brought 360 pounds of fish, including a citation-sized 122-pound bigeye tuna caught by Richard Holman, to the cleaning house. Bob Ackerman also managed to dodge the sharks with a yellowfin.

Brown said big tuna had begun showing up a day before, chasing flying fish in warm waters.

“That kite is one of the best types of fishing around; it’s fun, beautiful to watch and very effective,” Brown said. “Today, the wind was extremely marginal so we couldn’t hold our position very well. You’re always bouncing between getting a bite and being able to be where the fish are. We were able to get a bite or two when we got around them but often the fish went one way or the other and because there wasn’t enough wind, we weren’t able to angle; we couldn’t get to where they were.”

By early afternoon, we were back to trolling.