KEN PERROTTE: Youth, veterans get an extra taste of goose hunting

The youth/veteran waterfowl hunt is a similar affair, albeit with smaller numbers. Ordinarily, up to 60 people would participate. This year, due to COVID-19 challenges, 20 youngsters and veterans joined in. Some guests opted not to carry a gun, instead venturing out just to see what it is like to be in a duck or goose blind.

Virginia Nunnally, age 9, was one youngster toting a shotgun. She hunted Canada geese with her dad Rick, a firefighter and one of the guides employed by Monquin Creek. Virginia also invited her grandfather Richard Nunnally to join them in the blind, a three-generation gathering that obviously tugged the retired county extension agent’s heartstrings.

With bluebird skies and warm temperatures by early February standards, shooting was predictably slow. Virginia saw geese but could not manage any shots. A few youngsters collected a duck here and there.

In mid-morning, a couple of geese flew over the treetops, swooping low over the water near our blind. One wore “jewelry,” a band on its leg. The band revealed the bird was a homebody, a non-migratory resident Canada goose that was tagged four years ago just three miles from where it fell.

The slow gunning didn’t discourage Jacobs.