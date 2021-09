Sept. 25: Buddy Fines Memorial Bass Tournament on the Rappahannock. Hicks Landing. 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Free boat launch. Entry fee $125 per team. 100-percent payout with $1,200 first place award, plus the Donald Satterfield Big Fish Award (with at least 20 boats entered). Post-tournament cookout. For entry information, contact Sam Musselman, 540/907-1466; Shawn Tate, 540/295-3771; or Bruce Lee, 540/226-2047