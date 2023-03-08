Free Lance–Star outdoor columnist Ken Perrotte recently received the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Tom Kelly Communicator of the Year Award for sharing the story of the NWTF’s conservation and hunting heritage efforts nationwide.

Perrotte, a King George County resident, has been writing outdoor columns for The Free Lance–Star for 25 years. He currently serves as the National Wild Turkey Federation’s conservation field editor, the South Atlantic Flyway migration alert editor for Ducks Unlimited, contributing editor for Shooting Industry and routine contributor to Field & Stream, Outdoor Life and Salt Water Sportsman magazines, and The Hunting Wire.

Perrotte has more than 2,200 published articles, and has won nearly 100 writing, photography, website design and management (outdoors-industry related) awards. He also has a website, outdoorsrambler.com.

Recently Perrotte was awarded by the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers for his Turkey Call article “Outside the City Limits,” which won the Best of Show Award and highlighted the importance of mentorship, hunting access, inclusivity and diversity, all critical components of the NWTF’s future.

“I am grateful and humbled to receive this recognition, particularly when there are so many deserving communicators,” Perrotte said at the Feb. 18 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. “It is especially meaningful for me since this is the 50th anniversary of NWTF, an organization founded in Fredericksburg.

“ ... As a youngster, I had dreams of one day sharing stories about the people, places and passions of our outdoors lifestyle. I still marvel occasionally that I get to do this. It is one of my life’s biggest joys.”