PARKS AND REC: Spotsylvania recognizes award recipients

Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation award winners

Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation recently recognized its 2021 Memorial Award winners. Recipients pictured from left to right are Andrew Baker, Linwood Swan Baseball Coaching Award; William Patrick McCuen, Justin Cook Baseball Player Award; Kate Bostic, Embry, Graves, Ludlam Cheerleading Coaching Award; Robert Lohr, Embry, Graves, Ludlam Football Coaching Award; Gerson Herrera, Andy Drikas Soccer Coaching Award. Lesvia D. Perez–Diaz, not pictured, received the Brian Fairbanks Soccer Player Award.

Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation recently recognized its 2021 Memorial Award winners.

The Andy Drikas; Linwood Swann; and Embrey, Graves, Ludlam Awards are awarded to the coaches who teach and demonstrate the development of character, sportsmanship, fair play, good fundamentals, teamwork and appreciation for the game.

The Justin Cook and Brian Fairbanks Awards are awarded to the athletes who demonstrate dependability, desire, hustle, positive attitude and workmanship and are team players.

