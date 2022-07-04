PARKS AND REC: Spotsylvania recognizes award recipients

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

BRYAN DUDLEY James Monroe

The junior sprinted to Class 3 state titles at 100 and 200 meters and was third in the long jump after winning the region 100 and 200.

KAILYNN TYSON North Stafford

The junior placed fourth in the Class 5 state triple jump, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 after winning a regional triple jump title.