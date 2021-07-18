Pritt sweeps UCAR races at Dominion Raceway

Ryan Pritt took the night off from the Virginia Racer division to sweep the twin 25-lap UCAR races Saturday night Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.

Pritt, a two-time UCAR champion, has won 22 races in the division. In Saturday’s opener, he started fourth but needed just eight laps to pick his way to the front, with Michael Frayser second and Jimmy arer third. Pritt started eighth in the nightcap but quickly took the lead and beat Dallas Cosby and season points leader Michael Chapman to the finish line.

When asked why he chose to race in his UCAR this week, Pritt said: “This season has been one bump after another in my VA racer. After the last race when I hit the wall in turn two, we needed a new rear clip. ... Even with all the hours put in, we weren’t able to get the car completed in time. I wanted to get a car out there and support my sponsors as they have been supporting me, so Friday night we got the UCAR back in running shape.”

The father-and-son team of Jimmy and Chris Humblet split the Alcova Mortgage Modified feature wins, with Jimmy winning the opener and Chris the nightcap. Mike Rudy finished third in each race and extended his points lead over Adam Medek.