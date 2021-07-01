Behind Seijas, FredNats beat Red Sox to snap six-game losing sreak

The Fredericksburg Nationals began the month on July on a high note, ending a six-game skid with a 6-3 win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night.

Karlo Seijas turned in a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings, and received a rare dose of run support to earn his second win. Five of Fredericksburg’s six runs scored with two outs in an inning.

Junior Martina made the Red Sox pay for a Nicholas Northcut fielding error in the second with a two-out RBI single, putting the FredNats ahead 1-0. They doubled the lead in the third with a two-out rally, as Jeremy Ydens tripled high off the center field wall and Onix Vega followed with an RBI double.

In the fourth, Martina doubled off Salem starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland (L, 0-3) to put runners at second and third with one out. Paul Witt delivered a sacrifice fly to score a run, and Viandel Peña and Ricardo Méndez each collected RBI singles to make it a three-run inning and a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox battled back in the fifth, as Nicholas Northcut hit his third home run of the series and Jecorrah Arnold followed up with a triple. Nick Yorke singled him home, cutting the Fredericksburg lead to 5-2.

José Sánchez scored from first on a Lugo error in the eighth inning to give the FredNats an extra insurance run.