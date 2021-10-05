 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling Green's Beasley will return to Texas Rangers' coaching staff
0 comments

Bowling Green's Beasley will return to Texas Rangers' coaching staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
775108285_JSa_TEX_451
Jennifer Stewart

Bowling Green native Tony Beasley will return for an eighth season on the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff in 2022 despite a staff shakeup.

The Rangers announced Tuesday that bench coach Don Wakamatsu and hitting coach Luis Ortiz will not be retained after the Rangers (60–102) finished last in the American League West.

The rest of manager Chris Woodward’s staff will return, although some roles may be shuffled. An announcement is expected on Wednesday. Beasley has been Texas’ third base coach for the past seven years.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert