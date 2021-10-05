Bowling Green's Beasley will return to Texas Rangers' coaching staff

Bowling Green native Tony Beasley will return for an eighth season on the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff in 2022 despite a staff shakeup.

The Rangers announced Tuesday that bench coach Don Wakamatsu and hitting coach Luis Ortiz will not be retained after the Rangers (60–102) finished last in the American League West.

The rest of manager Chris Woodward’s staff will return, although some roles may be shuffled. An announcement is expected on Wednesday. Beasley has been Texas’ third base coach for the past seven years.