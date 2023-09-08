THURSDAY'S GAME
FredNats 6, Shorebirds 5: Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning, and three Fredericksburg relievers combined to pitch six shutout innings against Delmarva.
Johan Otanez (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless fourth inning. Merrick Baldo worked the fifth and sixth, and Moises Diaz notched a three-inning save.
Jonathon Thomas stole four bases for the FredNats, giving him 62 for the season. The season-ending series continues through Sunday in Salisbury, Md.