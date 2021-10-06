Courtland grad McBroom named to All-Triple-A East team

Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom was named to the 2021 all-Triple-A East League team this week after leading the league with 32 home runs.

McBroom, 29, batted .261 for the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals' top affiliate, and led the league in runs scored (78). He was also second with 88 RBIs. His 32 homers were the most for an Omaha batter since 2011.

The award marked the fourth time McBroom has been named to a postseason all-star team. He earned similar honors in the Midwest League in 2015, the Florida State League in 2017 and the International League in 2019.