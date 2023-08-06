To say Dylan Crews fell flat on his face in making his Fredericksburg Nationals debut Saturday night would be a bit harsh, if technically accurate.

More than an hour before Crews, the second overall pick in last month’s MLB Draft, took the field for the first time at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, lines snaked toward a ticket office that had nothing to offer them besides standing room.

Meanwhile, Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner and general manager Mike Rizzo entered through a back gate, seeking some semblance of anonymity as they prepared to watch their newest investment in action.

And then it was the bottom of the first inning, and Crews, batting second and playing center field, was digging in for his first at-bat. He swung at the first pitch he saw, then tripped coming out of the box as he attempted to leg out a 5-4-3 double play.

“I’ve never done that in my whole life,” he said after the game.

Things didn’t get much better throughout the evening for Crews, who received a $9 million signing bonus after the Washington Nationals drafted him second overall out of LSU in July. He went 0 for 5 at the plate, failing to reach base for the first time in 72 games dating back to his college career.

But as he emerged from the home clubhouse following Fredericksburg’s eventual 11-7 loss in 10 innings, Crews brimmed with an optimism only available to someone who just started his dream job.

“It wasn’t in our favor today,” he said, “but that’s the beauty of the game; you get to wake up tomorrow and play the game all over again.”

Sunday’s matinee would prove far more satisfying for Crews. In his first at-bat, he hit his first career home run, a breaking ball deposited some 405 feet to left center for a solo shot. Through two games with the FredNats, Crews is 1 for 10 with two strikeouts and one stolen base.

But these next five-plus weeks aren’t really about statistics for Crews, a Golden Spikes Award winner and key catalyst in LSU’s run to a College World Series title earlier this summer.

“I think the biggest thing is getting him acclimated to the pace,” said De Jon Watson, Washington’s director of player development. “Because, again, the players that he’s facing here in pro ball is going to be better than what he’s facing in college. It’s about pace, pitch recognition, understanding how to control the strike zone.”

Whirlwind hardly does justice to Crews’ summer.

He scored three runs in the Tigers’ 18-4 romp over Florida in to clinch a national championship, then turned his sights to the draft. After signing on July 21, Crews joined the Nationals’ other prospects in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Nationals kept him there for an extra week compared to their other early-round draft picks, in part due to his climactic college workload.

“We’re going to take care of him and make sure he gets some rest along the way,” said Watson, “because we still have a lot of baseball to play.”