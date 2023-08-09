FredNats 11, Hillcats 2: Dylan Crews capped a 4-for-5 night with a seventh-inning grand slam as the visiting FredNats posted their eighth win in their last nine outings.

Roismar Quintana also went 4 for 5 for Fredericksburg, which pounded out 17 hits. Reigning Carolina League player of the week Andrew Pinckney also homered and added a two-run double, maintaining his .500 batting average since his promotion last week.

Pedro Gonzalez (5-2) earned the win with 2 1/3 shutout relief innings after starter Kevin Rodriguez shut out the Hillcats through the first three innings.

The series continues through Sunday.