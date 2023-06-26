Wood, House picked for Futures GameFormer Fredericksburg Nationals James Wood and Brady House have been selected for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game July 8 in San Diego.

Wood, 20, is Baseball America’s No. 5 prospect. He played for the FredNats in 2022 after coming over from San Diego as part of the Juan Soto trade. He’s currently playing at Double-A Harrisburg and leads Washington’s minor league system in home runs (12) and RBIs (52).

House, also 20, was promoted to High-A Wilmington on June 9 after batting .297 with the FredNats. He has shifted from shortstop to third base this season after being Washington’s No. 1 pick in 2021.

-Staff reports