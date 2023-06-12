BATTING
Name Avg. AB R H HR RBI SB OPS
Yoander Rivero .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Paul Witt .292 10 6 24 31 7 1 .927
Cortland Lawson .292 9 6 20 28 0 13 .846
Christopher De La Cruz .286 7 3 2 0 0 0 .929
Daylen Lile .271 166 33 45 4 32 16 .805
Sammy Infante .259 135 20 35 2 22 18 .729
Zion Pettigrew .256 43 9 11 0 4 3 .666
Wilmer Perez .250 44 6 11 0 2 0 .608
Elijah Green .234 175 25 41 3 26 20 .701
Roismar Quintana .220 109 7 24 1 15 0 .617
Johnathon Thomas .214 117 17 25 2 12 21 .617
People are also reading…
Brandon Boissiere .218 110 15 24 4 20 2 .726
Armando Cruz .201 154 23 31 0 10 5 .533
Geraldi Diaz .200 20 3 4 1 2 1 .907
PITCHING
Name W-L ERA SV IP H BB SO
Franklin Marquez 4-0 0.00 0 15.1 15 9 12
Matt Merrill 0-0 0.00 0 3.2 4 3 3
Kevin Rodriguez 0-0 3.08 1 26.1 21 12 31
Marquis Grissom Jr. 1-0 3.00 1 9.0 7 3 9
Jarlin Susana 0-3 3.69 0 31.2 22 23 35
Pedro Gonzalez 3-1 3.72 1 29.0 25 9 21
Luke Young 0-1 4.41 1 34.2 33 14 36
Riley Cornelio 2-2 4.46 0 34.1 40 21 41
Brad Lord 1-0 4.81 1 33.2 38 12 24
Juan Abreu 1-0 4.82 0 18.2 12 20 25
Bryan Caceres 3-0 5.31 0 39.0 39 22 31
Bryan Sanchez 1-2 6.42 0 33.2 34 27 35
Jose Atencio 2-4 7.28 0 29.2 45 14 34
Mason Denaburg 3-2 7.53 0 14.1 9 22 10
Holden Powell 0-0 0.00 0 1.0 0 0 0
Miguel Gomez 4-4 8.14 0 21.0 29 9 19