Fredericksburg Nationals timeline

1978: The Alexandria Dukes begin play as an unaffiliated team in the Class-A Carolina League.
1979: The team signs on as a Seattle Mariners affiliate and changes its name to the Alexandria Mariners. On April 30, 1979, third baseman Gary Pellant made baseball history when he hit two grand slams in one inning, one batting right-handed and the other left-handed.
1981: After returning to unaffiliated status in 1980, the team became the Dukes again, then signed a six-year player development contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
1982: The Dukes win their first Carolina League title, sweeping the Durham Bulls in a three-game final series.
1984: The team moves to the new G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge. Thanks to changing affiliations, they become the Prince William Pirates (1984-86), Yankees (1987-88), and Cannons (1989-98). They are affiliated in different seasons with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. Among the future Major League All-Stars who play in Woodbridge ae Barry Bonds, Bernie Williams and Albert Pujols.
1990: Art Silber buys the team.
1998: After Prince William County officials reject a proposal for a $150 million sports and entertainment complex on the Cherry Hill Peninsula by the Potomac River, Silber changes the team name to the Potomac Cannons and announces an effort to move to a proposed a $250 million stadium and apartment complex next to Fairfax County's Dunn Loring Metro station. County officials reject the bid in 2001.
2005: The Cannons become an affiliate of the Washington Nationals after the major-league team moves from Montreal.
2010: As Pfitzner Stadium becomes obsolete, Silber proposes a privately funded stadium near I-95 in Woodbridge, but the team and the county cannot finalize a deal. The proposal is withdrawn in 2017, and Silber announces an extension of the team's lease in Pfitzner Stadium through 2020.
June 2018: Silber announces he has signed a letter of intent to build a new $35 million, 5,000-seat stadium in Fredericksburg that would open in 2020.
November 2018: Fredericksburg city council unanimously approves the Silber family's plan to finance, build and maintain the stadium with the city as an "anchor tenant," paying the club $1.05 million annually for 30 years.
Feb. 24, 2019: A groundbreaking ceremony is held for the new ballpark in Celebrate Virginia South. Construction begins in September.
September 2019: The Potomac Nationals play their final game in Woodbridge after 35 seasons.
June 2020: Major league baseball cancels the 2020 minor-league season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fredericksburg Nationals had planned to open their season in April even as stadium construction continued.
April 4, 2021: The Fredericksburg Nationals make their debut, losing 16-3 in Lynchburg.