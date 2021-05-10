Fredericksburg Nationals timeline

1978: The Alexandria Dukes begin play as an unaffiliated team in the Class-A Carolina League.

1979: The team signs on as a Seattle Mariners affiliate and changes its name to the Alexandria Mariners. On April 30, 1979, third baseman Gary Pellant made baseball history when he hit two grand slams in one inning, one batting right-handed and the other left-handed.

1981: After returning to unaffiliated status in 1980, the team became the Dukes again, then signed a six-year player development contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1982: The Dukes win their first Carolina League title, sweeping the Durham Bulls in a three-game final series.

1984: The team moves to the new G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge. Thanks to changing affiliations, they become the Prince William Pirates (1984-86), Yankees (1987-88), and Cannons (1989-98). They are affiliated in different seasons with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. Among the future Major League All-Stars who play in Woodbridge ae Barry Bonds, Bernie Williams and Albert Pujols.

1990: Art Silber buys the team.