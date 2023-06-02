After dominating Carolina League batters for two months, Fredericksburg Nationals ace Jake Bennett is moving up.

The Washington Nationals promoted Bennett, their second-round pick in last summer’s amateur draft, to High-A Wilmington Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 234-pound left-hander posted a 1–3 record and a 1.98 ERA in nine starts with the FredNats, striking out 54 batters and walking just eight over 42 innings. That included a 1.35 ERA in five starts in May.

FredNats 8, Delmarva 7: On Thursday night, Armando Cruz’s walkoff 10th-inning RBI double lifted the FredNats to their eighth straight victory.

Elijah Green, who scored the game-winning run, earlier hit a solo homer for Fredericksburg. Sammy Infante had two doubles and two RBIs. Jose Atencio worked three innings of relief to earn the victory despite allowing a game-tying homer to Angel Tejada in the top of the ninth.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.