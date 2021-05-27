FredNats' bats fall flat in loss to Wood Ducks

The FredNats got another quality start from Karlo Seijas but weren’t able to capitalize on the pitching performance in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, N.C.

Dustin Harris belted a walkoff solo home run off Fredericksburg reliever Pedro Gonzalez to win it for the Wood Ducks in the ninth.

Seijas went six innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four while walking two.

Down East struck first on Cody Freeman’s solo shot in the bottom of the first inning.

The FredNats responded with a homer of their own, coming off the bat of Jeremy Ydens in the top of the third.

Third baseman J.T. Arruda had a pair of hits for Fredericksburg (3-18). The FredNats went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners on base.

Reliever Joe Corbett earned the win in relief for the Wood Ducks.

Fredericksburg will be back in action tonight, facing the Wood Ducks at 7 p.m. Their six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon.