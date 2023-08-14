In what could be a brief stay in Fredericksburg, Dylan Crews already has one significant honor to his credit.

The rookie outfielder was named Carolina League player of the week on Monday, becoming the second straight Fredericksburg National to earn that distinction and the third in the past five weeks.

Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s MLB draft, went 12 for 29 (.414) with three home runs and 14 RBIs as the FredNats split a six-game series at Lynchburg last week. He capped the week with two homers (including a grand slam) and six RBIs in Sunday’s 14-13 loss.

Fredericksburg’s previous weekly winners included outfielders Daylen Lile (July 3-9) and Andrew Pinckney (July 31-Aug. 6). Lile has since been promoted to High-A Wilmington (Del.)

The FredNats open a six-game series against Augusta on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.