Pelicans 9, FredNats 1 : Reviaj Garcia and Parker Chavers each had three of Myrtle Beach's 12 hits Friday night as the visiting Pelicans continued to feast on Fredericksburg pitching.

Jefferson Rojas and Ismael Mena hit solo home runs for Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans have outscored the FredNats 42-12 in the first four games of the six-game series, which continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.