THURSDAY'S GAME

FredNats 4, GreenJackets 3: Three relievers held visiting Augusta scoreless for the final six innings as Fredericksburg beat Augusta for the third straight night.

Pedro Gonzalez (6–2) earned the win and Bubba Hall and Moises Diaz each worked two shutout innings for the FredNats, who rallied from a 3–0 third-inning deficit.

Yohandy Morales singled home a run in the bottom of the third, and Andrew Pinckney was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3–2. Marcus Brown then blooped a two-run single to left field to put the FredNats ahead to stay.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.