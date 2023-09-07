John McHenry’s two-run single sparked a five-run fifth inning that sparked the FredNats to a 5–4 win in the opener. Marquis Grissom Jr. earned his 10th save of the season.

In the nightcap, Delmarva’s Stiven Acevedo homered and drove in four runs as the Shorebirds scored three runs in the fifth and five in the seventh. Newcomer Phillip Glasser had two hits for Fredericksburg, which sits five games behind North Division second-half leader Carolina with four to play.