THURSDAY’S GAME
Salem 2, FredNats 1: Salem’s Albertson Asigen scored on a ninth-inning wild pitch by Fredericksburg’s Thomas Schultz to give the Red Sox an unusual walkoff Carolina League victory.
Asigen opened the ninth with a single, then stole second and third base and scored when Schultz struck out Jhostynxon Garcia, but the ball eluded Fredericksburg catcher Wilmer Perez.
Fredericksburg starter Riley Cornelio struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings. The series continues through Sunday.