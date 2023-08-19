Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

GreenJackets 15, FredNats 7: Jace Grady went 4 for 6 with a home run and four RBIs and visiting Augusta scored early and often in a Carolina League win over Fredericksburg.

Three other GreenJackets posted three RBIs each and five players had multihit games as Augusta pounded out 14 hits and won for the first time in the six-game series.

Roismar Quintana drove in three runs and Dylan Crews two for Fredericksburg. The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.