Myrtle Beach 10, FredNats 5: Andy Garriola went 4 for 5 with six RBIs, including a three-run home run in Myrtle Beach’s sixth-run fourth inning in Wednesday night’s win.

Garriola also doubled twice as the visiting Pelicans rallied from an early 2–0 deficit to beat the FredNats for the second straight night. Reivaj Garcia, Christian Hernandez and Pedro Ramirez each had three of Myrtle Beach’s 16 hits on the night.