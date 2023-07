Pelicans 11, FredNats 6: Pedro Ramirez’s three-run, third-inning home run staked Myrtle Beach to a 6-0 lead and the visiting Pelicans held off Fredericksburg in Tuesday night’s series opener.

Myrtle Beach chased Fredericksburg starter Jarlin Susanna (1-6) with three first-inning runs and never trailed. Parker Chavers scored twice and drove in two runs for the Pelicans.

Roismar Quintana went 2 for 3 and scored twice for the FredNats. The series continues through Sunday.

— Staff reports