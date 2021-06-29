Frednats give up 20 runs in loss to Salem Red Sox

In their most lopsided loss of the season, the Fredericksburg Nationals fell 20-3 to the Salem Red Sox in the opener of their 12-game homestand on Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Carlos Romero recorded only four outs, allowing eight runs on nine hits, as the FredNats dropped their fifth in a row. Salem bookended the onslaught with a five-run first and a six-run ninth, scoring in six separate innings.

The Red Sox jumped ahead 5-0 before the first out of the game was even recorded, as Joe Davis hit a two-run single and Nicholas Northcut hit a three-run homer. They added three more in the second on a Stephen Scott single and a two-run homer from Davis.

Fredericksburg scored the next three runs of the game, as Kevin Strohschein doubled and scored on a wild pitch from starter Aaron Perry in the second. Jeremy De La Rosa followed with a solo homer, his third of the year. In the third, Junior Martina cleared the wall with his first home run of the season to draw the score to 8-3.