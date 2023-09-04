With one week to go in his first full season of professional baseball, Elijah Green’s bat remains something of an enigma.

Its potency is beyond reproach, confirmed by advanced analytics and old-school eye tests alike.

“Whenever I hit the ball, something special is going to happen,” Green said on Saturday.

“Special” hasn’t happened as frequently as the Fredericksburg Nationals outfielder would prefer, however. Green, whom the Washington Nationals chose fifth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, is batting just .211 with the FredNats this season and has 128 strikeouts in 261 at-bats, comprising roughly 41 percent of his plate appearances.

“It’s probably higher than anyone wants, or than he wants, too,” Fredericksburg manager Jake Lowery admitted of Green’s strikeout rate.

A sprained wrist sustained early on in the season didn’t help matters as they pertained to Green’s performance at the plate. He said he initially tried to play through the injury, which worsened over time.

“It was definitely something that had been bothering me for a month before I said something, got sent down to rehab,” he said. “It was something that wasn’t helping me in games and didn’t benefit my trying to get better with my swing.”

And then, on June 28, Green simply vanished from Fredericksburg’s lineup. Lowery and others in Washington’s organization played coy as to his status, even as he remained off the injured list.

Finally in mid-July, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo divulged that Green had sprained his wrist. In reality, Green spent more than a month at the Nationals’ team complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., working through both the injury and his issues at the plate.

In particular, developmental coaches have worked with Green on pitch recognition and assessing the strike zone. Timing plays an issue, too; Green has sped up his cadence in the box to achieve a hitter’s position a tad earlier.

“The injury was a little reset for him to get in the right spot with his cage work,” Lowery said. “Just trying to reinvent the wheel a little bit, and unleash all the power he has and what he possesses.”

Regardless of his struggles this season, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Green still conveys enormous potential. He’s driven in 38 runs and stolen 29 bases, with five home runs.

And he’s still only 19 years old.

“The big thing for me is that it’s going to get better,” Lowery said. “He’s a kid that wants to learn and get better.”

NoteFredericksburg’s Luke Young was named Carolina League pitcher of the week on Monday after striking out nine and allowing one unearned run in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Lynchburg. It was the longest outing by a FredNat this season.

Young (4-4, 4.01 ERA) is the first FredNat to win pitcher of the week honors this season. The team has won his last eight starts.