FredNats' late rally falls short in loss to Cannon Ballers

After spotting the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 10 runs, the Fredericksburg managed to make things interesting, getting the tying run to the plate before falling 11-9 on Wednesday night.

In what would never be mistaken for a pitchers’ duel, the teams combined for 29 hits.

The Cannon Ballers feasted on FredNats starter Karlo Seijas, roughing him up to the tune of seven runs on seven hits in his two innings of work. Kannapolis plated three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth for a double-digit lead.

Trailing 10-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Fredericksburg got back four runs, highlighted by Viandel Pena’s two-run single.

Ricardo Mendez homered for the FredNats, part of his three-hit, three-RBI night. Tomas Alastre tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for Fredericksburg, striking out four.

The FredNats had one last shot in the ninth, advancing a runner to second base with two outs. But Pena struck out, ending the threat.

Kannapolis reliever Jordan Mikel picked up his second win of the season, while Marcus Evey recorded the save.

The series continues Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.