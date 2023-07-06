The Fredericksburg Nationals removed the interim tag from Robbie Perry's title on Thursday and made him the team's new general manager.

Perry had worked as interim GM since Nick Hall's departure in early May. He has been with the FredNats since the team moved south from Woodbridge in 2019, serving as assistant GM/vice president of creative services, as well as social media and marketing and media efforts.

Perry, an Alexandria native, graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2015 and earned a Master's in Sport Administration from Liberty University in 2017. He previously worked for the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate.

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Shorebirds 7, FredNats 4: Delmarva scored four unearned seventh-inning runs to rally past visiting Fredericksburg. Outfielders Roismar Quintana and Christopher De La Cruz committed errors in the inning as the Shorebirds took a 6-4 lead.

Daylen Lile went 3 for 3 and scored twice and Maxwell Romero Jr. homered for the FredNats, who continue their series in Delmarva through Sunday.