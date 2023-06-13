The bright lights of Virginia Credit Union Stadium are generally reserved for the Fredericksburg Nationals, but for one night this summer, it could be your chance to shine.

Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby X, a novel co-ed spectacle, is coming to Fredericksburg on Aug. 26 and will feature co-ed teams of four drafted from members of the general public.

Prospective players are invited to take part in a draft tryout the day prior to the event, from which eight will ultimately be chosen to participate. The derby itself takes the form of “rapid fire” three-inning games lasting roughly 30 minutes, with points awarded for hitting and defense, according to the release.

MLB’s Home Run Derby X debuted last year in London, Seoul, and Mexico City, according to a news release. The event’s first stateside iteration will feature 13-year MLB veteran Jonny Gomes and another yet-to-be-named “MLB legend.” A similar event will be held at Hartford’s Dunkin’ Park on Aug. 11.

“This electrifying format brings an unprecedented form of excitement to the game of baseball, and we can’t wait to showcase it to our fan base,” FredNats acting general manager Robbie Perry said in a news release.

For more information on how to tryout, visit: https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg/events/home-run-derby-x

House rising

The Brady House who appeared at Fredericksburg Nationals media day in April was a bit older, certainly wiser than the 18-year-old recent Winder-Barrow (Ga.) high school graduate who debuted here in 2022.

His game has matured as well.

After making a successful transition from shortstop to third base and demonstrating that his body could hold up playing four games a week, the Washington Nationals’ 2021 first-round draft pick earned a promotion to High-A Wilmington late last week.

In 36 games with Fredericksburg (27-28), House hit. 297 with six home runs. He posted a .924 fielding percentage at third base, committing eight errors.

“Just his ability to play third and gain that knowledge quickly and cement himself in a good spot at third base,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said on Monday about House’s development. “I think his ability to master that position at low A, for him to get to that point and grasp it so quickly.”