The life of a relief pitcher involves, as its chief occupational hazard, a high degree of uncertainty.

“We never really know when we’re going to pitch,” Sean Doolittle observed.

But even by the standards of his chosen trade, Doolittle, 36, finds himself navigating a nebulous summer. For the first time since reaching the major leagues in 2012, the hard-throwing left-hander possesses neither a guaranteed big league contract nor a spot on a 40-man roster.

“It’s tough,” said Doolittle, a former two-way star at the University of Virginia. “It’s the first time in a really long time that I’ve been in this situation.”

He’s four years removed from saving Game 1 of the World Series with the Washington Nationals, the team he hopes to eventually rejoin after rehabbing from an elbow injury that sapped his range of motion and led to UCL surgery last summer.

Through three rehab appearances with the Fredericksburg Nationals and one with the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks, Doolittle has allowed just one earned run while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings of work. More importantly, the elbow appears healthy.

“I’m really happy with how it’s responded,” Doolittle said. “Every time, it’s gotten a little bit better. And it’s definitely progressing.”

Toward what exactly, remains unclear. Doolittle said he wasn’t assured a spot in the Nationals’ bullpen when he signed a deal as a free agent with Washington this past November. But he didn’t hesitate when asked why he’s pursuing a comeback.

“I still love it, man,” Doolittle said. “The World Series is a really nice feather to have in your cap, I’ve been incredibly lucky in this game. I think I can still pitch at a high level. I love doing it, I love putting the work in.

"The Nats have given me an opportunity to continue to do it. I’m going to try to keep doing it for as long as I can.”

For as long as he’s in Fredericksburg, the FredNats (23-26) are happy to have him. Doolittle, a noted fan of independent bookstores, appeared in a June 1 video promoting book donation in which he read "Hop on Pop" in the third-base dugout alongside team mascot Gus.

And on Thursday night, a symbiotic scene played out in the home bullpen. Doolittle, sitting on a chair and gripping a baseball in his left hand, opened the proverbial floor for Fredericksburg’s young pitching prospects.

“It’s awesome to see how much they want to learn, try to help them any way I can,” Doolittle said. “Whether it’s pregame routine stuff, questions about pitching or life in the bullpen, whatever.”

FredNats manager Jake Lowery said his players were impressed when they learned about Doolittle’s background: how he was originally drafted as a hitter and reached Triple-A before re-inventing himself as a reliever.

“He’s just a good human,” Lowery said of Doolittle, for whom he’s caught multiple bullpens over the years. “It just adds to his value. He comes here and just fits right in and talks to the guys. Just the way he goes about his business. You a guy that you want in your clubhouse.”

In turn, coming to Fredericksburg has offered Doolittle a unique perspective on his decade-plus journey in professional baseball.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve in these clubhouses as a player,” he said. “Sometimes, we forget really how special the big leagues are, and what an incredible opportunity it is to be in the big leagues every day.”