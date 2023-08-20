FredNats 7, GreenJackets 0: Five Fredericksburg pitchers combined on a one-hitter and struck out 16 visiting Augusta batters as the Nationals took five of six games in their Carolina League series.

Austin Amaral (1-1) struck out seven in three innings of relief for his first professional victory after starter Liam Sullivan fanned six in his three innings of work. Orlando Ribalta, Mikey Tepper and Marquis Grissom Jr. finished up with one hitless inning each.

Yohandy Morales had three hits and three RBIs for Fredericksburg, which takes Monday off before opening a six-game series Tuesday at Salem. Elijah Nunez had two hits and scored twice.

SATURDAY’S GAME

FredNats 11, GreenJackets 3: Dylan Crews went 3 for 5 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in Fredericksburg’s romp. Yohandy Morales tripled and drove in three runs for the FredNats, who broke open the game with five runs in the sixth inning.