Andrew Pinckney has made an instant impact with the Fredericksburg Nationals — and the Carolina League took notice.

Pinckney was named Carolina League player of the week on Monday after a dazzling first début with the FredNats. The rookie outfielder went 10 for 20 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs, scoring nine times as Fredericksburg won five of six games from visiting Salem.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Pinckney was Washington’s fourth-round pick in last month’s amateur draft out of the University of Alabama. He is the second FredNat to be named player of the week this year, following outfielder Daylen Lile, who has since been promoted to High-A Wilmington.