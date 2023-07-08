Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 10, Shorebirds 1: Brad Lord pitched five scoreless innings and Maxwell Romero Jr. had four hits and three RBIs as Fredericksburg Nationals romped past Delmarva.

Daylen Lile also drove in three runs for the FredNats, who won on the road for the second straight night. Fredericksburg amassed 14 hits against three Delmarva pitchers.

Lord improved to 3–0, allowing three hits and no walks. Kevin Rodriguez pitched three innings of relief to earn a hold.

The series continues through Sunday.